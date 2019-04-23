Though they held the lead from wire to wire Tuesday, Pearl River was feeling a little tight after five innings, up by three runs over the Eagles.
Then the sixth inning happened, and with it all those fears were put to rest.
Caleb Dreux struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 innings, Matt Charbonnet went 3 for 4 with an RBI and the No. 6- seeded Rebels used a six-run sixth inning to earn a convincing 10-1 win over the 27th-seeded Eagles in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Dreux took a no-hitter into the fifth inning when he surrendered his first hit and second walk of the night. He was replaced by Jack Andre, who had three strikeouts on the night.
Though the final score was one-sided, Rebels coach Kaleb Manuel said he thought his team had one of its poorer efforts of the season before the sixth. If they want to make a run in the playoffs, he said, they'll have to do better.
“I told the guys going into the sixth inning that we were playing way too tight,” he said. “This is a team that likes to have fun. If you were here last night, they were having a home run derby with tennis balls in the outfield. They like to have fun, so I said, 'Guys, put a smile on your face, because this is the absolute worst game we have ever played.’
"Then all of a sudden it was like a curtain just dropped or something, and we finally started going back and playing Rebel baseball. I told them, ‘Look, guys, these next games it’s going to be high-pressure from here on out, and you just have to turn that pressure into pleasure.’ ”
Warren Easton did its part on the mound to keep things close for the first five innings, throwing a combined seven strikeouts. It wasn’t enough in the end to get around the superior pitching and eventual explosion by the Pearl River bats.
“We played tough but we didn’t make the easy plays or the plays that we should have made,” coach Bernard Dyer said. “There were some easy plays early in the game like a few easy pop-ups that we didn’t get.
"It’s probably a 1-1 game if we make those plays. I don’t think (Pearl River) really got the hits until the sixth inning. We should have made a double play to start the sixth inning and get out of that inning without giving up a run. We just didn’t make the plays when we needed to make the plays.”
Pearl River moves on to face No. 22 Franklinton in the second round.