In the game of the day in Division I, No. 3 Dutchtown defeated No. 6 Fontainebleau in five games 19-25, 24-17, 23-25, 25-19 and 15-4 in the quarterfinals at the LHSAA state tournament Thursday night at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
With the win, the Griffins advance to the state semifinals in Division I and will play No. 2 Archbishop Chapelle in the state semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
“We have worked on winning the fifth game all season long, but in particular this week,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “I thought my team did an outstanding job of playing hard and playing for the entirety of the match. Fontainebleau is a good team, and we knew it was going to take a lot to defeat them.”
The Bulldogs used a 9-2 run in the first game with the set tied at 12 to take control and win the opening game.
After Dutchtown came back to win the second game, Fontainebleau jumped to an 8-0 lead in Game 3 and never trailed on its way to a 2-1 advantage. However, Dutchtown easily won the fourth game and looked like the more energetic team in the decisive fifth game, breaking out to a 12-3 advantage.
Zoe Wooten led the Griffins with 16 kills, and Lauren Launey finished with 10. The Bulldogs were led by Emily Matthews' 11 kills and 16 digs from Chloe Chaix.
ARCHBISHOP CHAPELLE 3, ST. AMANT 0: Second-seeded Chapelle had no trouble with No. 7 St. Amant, dispatching of the Gators 25-14, 25-21 and 25-17 to advance to the semifinals against Dutchtown.
The Chipmunks (33-10) were led by Brenna Macaluso (10 kills, three blocks and two aces).
Megan Benoit paced the Gators (23-19) with nine kills, and Kirsten Savoy finished with 23 digs.
MOUNT CARMEL 3, H.L. BOURGEOIS 0: Four-time defending Division I state champion Mount Carmel Academy easily defeated No. 24 H.L. Bourgeois , sweeping the Braves 25-6, 25-6 and 25-9.
With the win, the Cubs (40-2) advance to the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday against No. 4 St. Joseph Academy, which played the nightcap late Thursday night.
Tea Jones and Ellie Holzman led the Cubs (40-2) with 12 kills each. Tori Frught paced the Mount Carmel offensive attack with 34 assists, and Sofia Conaway had nine digs.
The Braves (25-15) were led by Kirstin McGuire, who finished with six kills and 10 digs from McKenzie Vordick.
ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY 3, MANDEVILLE 2: No. 4 St. Joseph’s completed the marathon comeback, defeating No. 5 Mandeville in five games 30-32, 18-25, 26-24, 25-9 and 15-10.
Caroline Starns paced St. Joseph’s (26-14) with 22 kills and 20 blocks. Taylor Pierce finished with 15 kills, and Ashlyn Anderson had 36 assists for Mandeville (27-12).
“We knew this was going to be a fight,” Redstickers coach Sivi Miller said. “Mandeville is a very good program, and those first two games even though we lost were very competitive. Luckily for us, we were able to fight through our mistakes, make some slight changes and do what was needed to advance. What a fantastic fight our girls put up, and now we are in the state semifinals.