Cohen and Sophie Wright have advanced their District 9-3A football showdown up one day to 3:30 p.m. Friday at City Park’s Pan American Stadium following a scheduling change involving the non-district game between Ridgewood and Ben Franklin.
Ridgewood (1-4) and Ben Franklin (5-3) now are playing at 3:30 p.m. today, Thursday, at City Park’s Tad Gormley Stadium, Ben Franklin coach Wally Scott said. The game was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday at Pan Am.
With Pan American available, Cohen (5-3 overall, 2-0 in 9-3A) and Sophie Wright (4-4, 3-0) moved up their game one day, Cohen coach Ben Powell said. Cohen and Wright were scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Pan Am.
Sophie Wright, in its first season under Coach Dennis Christopher, can clinch a District 9-3A championship by beating Cohen in what is the Warriors’ final league game.
Cohen, in its third season under Powell, can secure no worse than a tie for the 9-3A championship by beating Wright. The Green Hornets then can win an outright title by beating Thomas Jefferson (1-7, 0-2) next week.
NEW ORLEANS METRO AREA
PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday, Oct. 25
District 8-5A
Grace King vs. Ehret at Memtsas 6:30 p.m.
West Jefferson vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman
District 9-5A
St. Augustine vs. Holy Cross at Gormley
District 9-4A
Belle Chasse vs. McMain at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
Donaldsonville vs. Haynes at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.
Non-district
Ridgewood vs. Ben Franklin at Gormley, 3:30 p.m.
Riverdale vs. KIPP Renaissance at Joe Brown
Warren Easton vs. McDonogh 35 at Pan American, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 26
District 6-5A
Covington at Hammond
Slidell at Fontainebleau
Mandeville at St. Paul’s
Ponchatoula at Northshore
District 7-5A
Thibodaux vs. East St. John at Keller
Hahnville at Central Lafourche
H.L. Bourgeois at Terrebonne
District 8-5A
Bonnabel at Chalmette
Higgins vs. East Jefferson at Yenni
District 8-4A
Lakeshore at Pearl River
Franklinton at Salmen
District 9-4A
Karr vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas
District 10-4A
Carver vs. John F. Kennedy at Joe Brown
District 7-3A
Hannan at Loranger
Jewel Sumner at Bogalusa
District 9-3A
Sophie Wright vs. Cohen at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
St. Charles Catholic vs. De La Salle at Yulman
Lusher at St. James
District 8-2A
Pope John Paul II at Northlake Christian
District 9-2A
Riverside at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher at South Plaquemines
District 8-1A
Covenant Christian at St. Martin’s
Varnado at Houma Christian
Non-district
Destrehan vs. Jesuit at Gormley
Assumption at Newman
Legacy Charter-Houston vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Harrell Playground
Grant at Albany
Saturday, Oct. 27
District 9-5A
John Curtis vs. Rummel at Yenni, 2 p.m.
Brother Martin at Shaw, 2 p.m.
District 9-3A
Abramson Sci vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas