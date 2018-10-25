Cohen and Sophie Wright have advanced their District 9-3A football showdown up one day to 3:30 p.m. Friday at City Park’s Pan American Stadium following a scheduling change involving the non-district game between Ridgewood and Ben Franklin.

Ridgewood (1-4) and Ben Franklin (5-3) now are playing at 3:30 p.m. today, Thursday, at City Park’s Tad Gormley Stadium, Ben Franklin coach Wally Scott said. The game was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday at Pan Am.

With Pan American available, Cohen (5-3 overall, 2-0 in 9-3A) and Sophie Wright (4-4, 3-0) moved up their game one day, Cohen coach Ben Powell said. Cohen and Wright were scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Pan Am.

Sophie Wright, in its first season under Coach Dennis Christopher, can clinch a District 9-3A championship by beating Cohen in what is the Warriors’ final league game.

Cohen, in its third season under Powell, can secure no worse than a tie for the 9-3A championship by beating Wright. The Green Hornets then can win an outright title by beating Thomas Jefferson (1-7, 0-2) next week.

NEW ORLEANS METRO AREA

PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

 

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday, Oct. 25

District 8-5A

Grace King vs. Ehret at Memtsas 6:30 p.m.

West Jefferson vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman

District 9-5A

St. Augustine vs. Holy Cross at Gormley

District 9-4A

Belle Chasse vs. McMain at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.

District 10-3A

Donaldsonville vs. Haynes at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.

Non-district

Ridgewood vs. Ben Franklin at Gormley, 3:30 p.m.

Riverdale vs. KIPP Renaissance at Joe Brown

Warren Easton vs. McDonogh 35 at Pan American, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

District 6-5A

Covington at Hammond

Slidell at Fontainebleau

Mandeville at St. Paul’s

Ponchatoula at Northshore

District 7-5A

Thibodaux vs. East St. John at Keller

Hahnville at Central Lafourche

H.L. Bourgeois at Terrebonne

District 8-5A

Bonnabel at Chalmette

Higgins vs. East Jefferson at Yenni

District 8-4A

Lakeshore at Pearl River

Franklinton at Salmen

District 9-4A

Karr vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas

District 10-4A

Carver vs. John F. Kennedy at Joe Brown

District 7-3A

Hannan at Loranger

Jewel Sumner at Bogalusa

District 9-3A

Sophie Wright vs. Cohen at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.

District 10-3A

St. Charles Catholic vs. De La Salle at Yulman

Lusher at St. James

District 8-2A

Pope John Paul II at Northlake Christian

District 9-2A

Riverside at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher at South Plaquemines

District 8-1A

Covenant Christian at St. Martin’s

Varnado at Houma Christian

Non-district

Destrehan vs. Jesuit at Gormley

Assumption at Newman

Legacy Charter-Houston vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Harrell Playground

Grant at Albany

Saturday, Oct. 27

District 9-5A

John Curtis vs. Rummel at Yenni, 2 p.m.

Brother Martin at Shaw, 2 p.m.

District 9-3A

Abramson Sci vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas

