Two-time defending Class 4A champion Karr has 13 new starters from last year's team.
However, the Cougars came out with their usual intensity in taking a 20-0 victory against West Jefferson on Friday in the St.Thomas Algiers Jamboree.
Karr scored all of its points in the 15-minute first half.
“We came out ready,” Cougars coach Brice Brown said. “We got the long touchdown pass, then our defense got a three-and-out. We had some penalties. It was the kids' first time with referees this season. We'll clean that up and a few other things, but I thought we did OK.”
On the first play after the opening kickoff, quarterback Leonard Kelly completed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Khalfani Simmons. Two possesions later, the Cougars went 85 yards in 10 plays, with Lonte' Nettles scoring on a 3-yard run. Karr scored its final touchdown with 37.5 seconds left before halftime on a 59-yard pass from Kelly to Simmons.
Kelly was 9 of 19 for 203 yards. Simmons had the two receptions for 126 yards and two scores.
“The first touchdown kind of burst our bubble,” West Jefferson coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “But we've got to learn to bounce back from adversity. We played much better defensively in the second half, but we have to clean up (allowing) big plays and making mental errors.”
Quarterback Wallace Lucas led the Buccaneers with 13 of 21 passing for 103 yards. Lawrence Reaux had six receptions for 63 yards. However, Karr's defensive line kept the pressure on, never enabling Lucas to complete deep passes and holding West Jeff to zero yards rushing.
“We had a lot of build on tonight,” Brown said. “We did some things offensively and defensively.”