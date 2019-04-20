After seeing St. Charles Catholic end their season in back-to-back years, Archbishop Hannan had enough.
It wasn’t going to happen in 2019.
.@hannansoftball sophomore @_sydneyt11_ talks after helping her team reach the state semifinals. pic.twitter.com/7weDMEY5zN— David Folse II (@davidfolse) April 20, 2019
The No. 2 Hawks scored all their runs in their final three innings at the plate to defeat No. 7 St. Charles Catholic 9-1 Saturday afternoon in the Division II state quarterfinals at Coquille Parks & Recreation Complex in Covington.
With the victory, the Hawks (24-6) advance to the state tournament next weekend in Sulphur and await the winner of No. 3 Haynes Academy and No. 6 St. Thomas More in the state semifinals. St. Charles Catholic ends its season 17-11.
Clinching its fifth consecutive trip to Sulphur, Hannan held a brief 1-0 lead after pushing across an unearned run in the fourth inning only to see St. Charles Catholic tie it with a run of their own in the fifth.
.@hannansoftball sophomore shortstop @alexisdale02 talks after the 9-1 win pic.twitter.com/Dxmmg8Hf5M— David Folse II (@davidfolse) April 20, 2019
In the bottom of the fifth, the Hawks took the lead for good. With two outs Gentry Spinks singled and Amelia Mares doubled, putting runners on second and third with two outs. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Thompson, who had to sit out her freshman season, lined a two-run double into right field to give Hannan the 3-1 advantage.
“This feels great,” Thompson said. “To be part of helping this team make it back to Sulphur, it’s just amazing. I’m glad I was able to do my part. I only got to watch this team play last year, so I wasn’t going to waste my opportunity when it presented itself this year.”
.@hannansoftball junior right hander @alexclesi143 picked up the complete game victory in the circle for the Hawks pic.twitter.com/kwRDNqjFrE— David Folse II (@davidfolse) April 20, 2019
Up 3-1, Hannan put the game away win the sixth inning, exploding for six runs on six hits. First baseman Sarah Dufour had an RBI single, shortstop Alexis Dale had a two-run double and Spinks smacked a two-run homer in the inning for the Hawks.
Dale, who finished the game 3 for 4 at the plate, said the win over St. Charles Catholic was a long time coming.
“We have been practicing so hard for this,” Dale said. “This game (against St. Charles Catholic) has been our motivation. We have all been up since about 6 a.m. excited to play and get out here.”
Meanwhile in the circle, junior right-hander Alex Clesi was impressive, allowing a single run on her way to picking up the complete-game victory. Clesi struck out 10 and scattered seven hits to help secure her team’s berth in the state semifinals next week in Sulphur.
“My team was so hyped up and it showed,” Clesi said. “But what I liked the most was when St. Charles Catholic came back and tied it up, we still kept our composure and stayed calm. We knew there was a job to be done and we immediately answered with two runs to grab the lead back. Now it’s on to Sulphur.”