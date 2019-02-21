Breanna Sutton was dominant early and late.
In between, things did go so well for her and her Warren Easton teammates, but it all worked out in the end.
Sutton scored 18 points as the Eagles built a 17-point halftime lead against Neville in an LHSAA Class 4A girls quarterfinal playoff game Thursday night. The Tigers roared back to twice take the lead late in the fourth quarter before Sutton’s basket with 18 seconds left forced overtime.
She scored six points in overtime as No. 2 and defending state champion Easton prevailed 60-55 at McDonogh 35. The Eagles (30-5) will face the winner of No. 3 Minden and No. 6 DeRidder in the quarterfinals next week in Alexandria.
“She’s a special player,” Eagles coach Darius Mimms said of Sutton, who finished with 26 points. “Sometimes I have to remind myself that she’s only a sophomore. She has that killer instinct in her.”
Sutton scored her final first-half points on a layup with 2:02 left in the second quarter and the Eagles held a 34-17 halftime lead. But she wouldn’t score again until her basket on a drive forced a 49-all tie at the end of regulation.
During her drought Easton managed just two third-quarter baskets and two fourth-quarter baskets.
“The first half we turned it up,” Sutton said. “We thought we had it. Then we had to hustle, but we kept our energy up and didn’t let down.”
Raven Franklin led the Tigers (24-10) with 19 points and she fueled the comeback. She had six points as Neville pulled within 42-28 after three quarters.
She scored nine points in the fourth quarter, making a basket from the lane that gave the Tigers a 47-46 lead
But they couldn’t hold off Sutton and after Mackenzie Donaldson’s layup started the overtime scoring, Neville didn’t make another field goal.
“The third round is the toughest,” Mimms said. “We played really well in the first half and at halftime I told them to stay the course. Neville is a tough program and there’s no way they were going to lay down.”
Though the schools are nearly 300 miles apart these teams have become very familiar with one another in the post-season. This is the fourth consecutive season they have met. Easton has won three times, including a 56-40 victory in last season’s state championship.