Warren Easton girls basketball coach Darius Mimms said his powerhouse program has traditionally turned on the gas as district play amped up in early January, making a strong push toward the playoffs and an LHSAA Class 4A state title.
But the coach of the defending Class 4A state champs doesn’t know why his girls shouldn’t take advantage of one final bracket tournament opportunity this week in the Platinum Bracket of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic.
“This is going to be big for us,” Mimms said. “We won the first girls tournament here, and we’ve been in the finals two more times, but it’s time we win again. We normally start really playing after this tournament and start getting on our roll.
“We want to get back to where we were as inaugural champs.”
Mimms’ squad defeated Salmen 42-39 in the first girls tournament at the Alario Center in 2013 before losing in the championship game in 2015 and 2016. After Wednesday’s first round victory, 66-33, over local foe and defending Division II state champs Ursuline, the Eagles are set to face John Curtis, the reigning Division I state champs, 4 p.m. Thursday.
“They match up like us,” Mimms said. “A lot of guards, good athletes. It’s going to be a good test for us.”
Ursuline’s Tyrielle Williams knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to kickoff the contest, but it was the only lead the Lions would hold. The Eagles’ speed advantage showed itself early, creating a multitude of fast-break opportunities to go with relatively easy layups off turnovers created from their full-court press.
Mimms’ squad jumped out with their own 10-1 run for a 10-4 lead halfway through the first quarter before they began to heat up from beyond the arc. Cabria Lewis knocked down a long ball to push the team’s lead to 15-6 toward the end of the first quarter, and Tianna Williams added her own in the midst of a 10-2 run to start the second quarter.
With the Lions still hanging around within 10 points with under a minute to go in the half, trailing 32-22, the Eagles knocked down a pair of threes in the final 30 seconds, capped by Lewis, for a 38-22 halftime advantage that would only grow with Warren Easton’s 15-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter.
The Eagles landed four players in double-figures, led by Williams with 15 and Lewis and Breanna Sutton with 13 each. Ursuline’s Kiersten Nelson led all scorers with 19 points, including 11 in the second period to try and keep the Lions within striking distance.
Warren Easton cruised through the second half, but Mimms said he knows his players will have to adjust quickly for Thursday’s second-round meeting with the Patriots.
“I tell my girls they have to play hard no matter what’s going down,” he said. “No matter what’s happening in that particular game, they have to play like it’s their last one ever.”