The 2019 season will undoubtedly go down as the greatest baseball campaign in the brief 10-year history of Lakeshore High School.
The only question facing the Titans now is will it finish off with a ring.
No. 2 Lakeshore (33-4) is set to take on No. 3 Breaux Bridge (32-6) in the Class 4A state semifinals (single game) Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Sulphur in a battle between the two winningest teams in Class 4A this season. The trip to Sulphur is the first-ever trip for Lakeshore High baseball, who is also seeking the school’s first baseball championship and only second overall state championship in the school’s decade of existence.
“I’m excited for the kids,” first-year Lakeshore coach Steve Ceravolo said. “I was fortunate enough to go as a player and as a coach to the state tournament. To see these kids, who have worked so hard every day, be able to reach a prestigious level like the state tournament, that’s just really special. We spent the entire off-season, pre-season and season trying to get to this point. Now, here we are.”
The winner of the Lakeshore-Breaux Bridge game will take on the winner of the other 4a state semifinal between top-seeded Tioga and No. 4 Benton.
“We have to treat (Thursday’s matchup) like it is just another game,” Ceravolo said. “The only difference is that it is on a bigger stage. You can’t blow it out of proportion and make a big deal out of it, because at the end of the day it’s still baseball; four balls and three strikes to each batter. I think our team understands how fragile the game is, because now it’s do-or-die.”
Lakeshore has carved up its postseason competition thus far, winning five consecutive games on its way to the semifinals, outscoring No. 31 Morgan City, No. 18 Assumption and No. 10 South Terrebonne by a combined score of 41-7. Breaux Bridge meanwhile has had to go to three games against No. 19 in the regional round and Pearl River in the state quarterfinals, winning game three against the Rebels 9-8.
.@LHSTitansBSBALL heads to Sulphur after victory Sunday against South Terrebonne https://t.co/x5hCwqeSpF via @theadvocateno @AdvocateSports @LAClass4A @985_sports @nbrownadvocate @cwes2 @jared_hymel @JJBernard7 @HDTVFlyDutch @ceravolo12— David Folse II (@davidfolse) May 5, 2019
Junior shortstop Christian Westcott and senior catcher J.T. Singletary are the two hottest hitters at the plate for the Titans, combining to go 7 for 12 at the plate with four runs driven during its sweep of South Terrebonne last week.
“At this point of any season in any sport you are who you are,” Ceravolo said. “We are going to stick to what we do well. We can’t worry about what other teams do. At the end of the day, the state championship is all about trying to find the best team. We are going to go out there and try and play the best we can. If we don’t play our best, we are going to be coming home.”
.@HDTVFlyDutch didn’t feel like he had his best stuff. He still struck out nine and allowed only one hit. pic.twitter.com/XqnP55JchR— David Folse II (@davidfolse) May 5, 2019
The final out that sends @LHSTitansBSBALL to Sulphur for the first time in school history pic.twitter.com/TeyPshns8D— David Folse II (@davidfolse) May 5, 2019
.@jared_hymel and @cwes2 talk after the Titans 6-0 win pic.twitter.com/gf250fHA54— David Folse II (@davidfolse) May 5, 2019
Equally impressive has been the performances on the hill from the Lakeshore starters. Senior Hunter Dean, who recently signed with Southern Mississippi on a basketball scholarship threw a complete-game one hitter in the clincher against South Terrebonne on May 5. The 6-9 right-hander struck out nine and walked only one. Junior right-hander Chris Olivier allowed a single run in 5.2 innings of work against South Terrebonne on May 3 in the first game, allowing only two hits, striking out six and only walking one. Either Dean or Olivier is expected to take the hill Thursday against Breaux Bridge.