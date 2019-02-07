The past is the past.
On that coaches Chris Jennings of Jesuit and Mitchell Johnson of St. Augustine agree.
But to put proper perspective on Friday’s 7 p.m. meeting between their District 9-5A teams, which will go a long way in determining the Catholic League boys basketball championship, some review is in order.
Host Jesuit (27-4, 8-2 in District 9-5A) enters riding a six-game winning streak that has put the Blue Jays at the top of the district standings.
The Blue Jays share that roost with Holy Cross (25-6 overall, 8-2), with St. Augustine (25-4 overall, 7-2 in 9-5A) lurking a half-game back and one week remaining in the regular season.
St. Aug enters on a two-game winning streak that followed consecutive district losses to Rummel and Holy Cross, which derailed a 16-game winning streak by the reigning Catholic League champions.
Similarly pertinent, although not so to listen the Jennings and Johnson debate team, is the fact St. Augustine has beaten Jesuit twice in as many games this season with the most recent being a 65-46 victory at St. Aug two weeks ago.
That Tuesday evening marked the last time the Blue Jays lost and set the stage for the Purple Knights’ twin hiccups versus Rummel and Holy Cross one week later.
“We’re not worried about those (earlier Jesuit) games,’’ said Johnson, who has directed his alma mater to Catholic League crowns in four of his first five seasons. “You have to be able to block out the past. If you’re thinking about the past, you’re going to struggle. So we’ve got to concentrate on Friday. Friday is the most important game to me and to our team.’’
Jennings said those St. Augustine victories are a nonfactor to the Blue Jays, who are seeking to win the their first Catholic League championship since 2013.
“I think both teams have a lot of respect for each other,’’ Jennings said. “They know that each team will be well- prepared for the other, and it’s not going to be easy.
“I don’t think the fact that they beat us means that they’re going to be taking us lightly. And the fact we lost to them doesn’t mean that we don’t feel like we can compete with them. We know we can.
“I think in a game of this magnitude it’s just about what happens in this game. It’s not about what’s happened in the past.’’
The Purple Knights left the Blue Jays with much to ponder in their last meeting which followed a narrow 53-52 victory in the final of the Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic in mid-December.
St. Augustine broke from the gate strong in taking a 17-6 lead after one period, then led 31-22 at halftime before going on a tear that spanned the third and fourth periods to twice lead by as much as 24.
The Knights rained down 3-pointers, draining nine, while shooting a blistering 54.5 percent (24 of 45). The Blue Jays countered with five 3-pointers but finished a poor 33.3 percent (15 of 45) from the field.
Forward Devon Jefferson and guard Darius Henry combined to sink seven of St. Aug’s nine 3-pointers in scoring 17 and 14 points, while Jesuit guard Elijah Morgan hit three of his team’s 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 19 points.
“We shot the ball well,’’ Johnson said of the teams’ last meeting. “We paid attention to details. We’ve just got to continue with playing our brand. We’ve got to get back to defending and rebounding. We have to get back to our identity. And we’re starting to head back in that direction now.’’
As for the future, a Blue Jays’ victory and another win at Brother Martin on Tuesday would secure at least a share of Jesuit’s first Catholic League championship since 2013. The Purple Knights meanwhile have two Catholic League games remaining at home versus John Curtis and Rummel.
“It’s late in the year,’’ Jennings said. “It’s an important game for both teams trying to (win) a district championship. There’s no more makeup time now. This is it. You’ve got to win. The winner is in a real good position. The loser is not in a good position at all.
“But it’s exciting to be in this spot, especially after the first few games. So we’re looking forward to it. They beat up on us pretty good last time. I think we’ll play a better game this time, but it’s back to square one now. It just comes down to this one on Friday night.’’