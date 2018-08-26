Mount Carmel has won the past four Division I state volleyball championships.
Pope John Paul II has won the past four Division IV state championships.
The Cubs have more key players returning than the Jaguars do, but both landed high in the Advocate’s preseason metro area volleyball rankings. Mount Carmel is ranked No. 1 among the large schools, and Pope John Paul II is ranked No. 3 among the small schools.
The Cubs are led by senior Ellie Holzman, who was Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year the past two seasons.
“Obviously expectations are going to be high,” Mount Carmel coach April Hagadone said. “We have the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year on our team. We’re going to look for her to lead us and we’re going to look for others to step up around her.
“We’ve been playing well (in the preseason). The majority of my team returns from last year so that helps. But we definitely have room for growth.”
Even though Holzman has won a state championship in each of her previous seasons and been named the best player in the state the past two, Hagadone said this year can still be special for Holzman.
“This is what is left at Mount Carmel for her,” Hagadone said. “She’s a humble kid, and in the past, she didn’t want to jump in front of others. Now it’s her senior year, and there are different expectations for her leadership-wise.”
The Cubs lost libero Macie Matherne to graduation, but they still have plenty of experience around Holzman, led by Sofia Conaway, who moves to Matherne’s spot, Emily Meyer, Tori Frught and Te’a Jones.
Pope John Paul II has to replace four key players, including its top two players — Tyler Sanderson and Camille Dedeaux — from last season. Coach Danny Tullis understands his team's relative youth has observers uncertain about the Jaguars’ ability to win the state title, but that doesn’t mean expectations within the program are any different.
“We’re still going to be a very solid team,” Tullis said. “We’re going to start a freshman, three sophomores and two juniors. We’re going to be young, and some players are going to have to learn to do some things they haven’t had to do in the past.
“In the past, we have returned starters at every position. But we are returning three all-state-caliber players (Kendall Battistella, Ansley Tullis and Rachel Hartmann). When it’s all said and done I think, we’ll still be competing for a state championship.”
Mount Carmel opens its season Tuesday at Northshore and two days later it visits defending Division V champion Country Day. PJP II plays its opener Thursday at Pearl River.
The Advocate’s Metro Area Preseason Rankings
Large schools
1. Mount Carmel
2. Cabrini
3. Chapelle
4. Ursuline
5. Lakeshore
6. Dominican
7. Mandeville
8. Fontainebleau
Small schools
1. Country Day
2. Archbishop Hannan
3. Pope John Paul II
4. Sacred Heart
5. McGehee
6. Newman
7. Northlake Christian
8. Riverside