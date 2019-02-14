The current sweethearts of Warren Easton athletics celebrated Valentine’s Day the way they know best.
They played and won a basketball game.
Easton’s 87-50 victory against McDonogh 35 on Thursday night in the first round of the Class 4A girls basketball playoffs tipped off a journey that the reigning state champions expect to conclude with another trophy presentation at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament in two weeks.
Sophomore guard Breanna Sutton scored 25 points while senior guards Camia Lewis and Casey Harris had 21 and 15 and junior forward Skylar Davis contributed 15 to pace the second-seeded Eagles to the easy home court victory against No. 31 seed McDonogh 35.
Easton (28-5) recorded its 11th consecutive victory, which includes a 5-0 run to a District 9-4A championship. The Eagles now advance to the regional round to play the winner between No. 15 Cecilia and No. 18 Belle Chasse.
“We want to go back to back,’’ said Easton’s Darius Mimms, last year’s Class 4A Coach of the Year, who is completing his 13th season on Canal Street, where the Lady Eagles have won two state championships under his direction. “These seniors want to finish up their high school careers on a good note and our other girls want to make sure they realize that goal.’’
The Eagles, who feature four returning starters from last year’s champions, also have their eye on becoming the first Orleans Parish public school girls basketball program to win consecutive state titles.
Easton’s team from three years ago had a similar opportunity after the 2014-15 squad became the first Orleans Parish public school to win a state crown in girls basketball. But the 2015-16 team fell three victories short when its playoff run as a No. 7 seeded ended in the quarterfinals with a 53-48 loss to then No. 2 St. Michael the Archangel.
Three seniors, Lewis, Harris and forward Kayla Johnson, were freshmen on the 2016 team’s unsuccessful repeat attempt and now are the seasoned veterans charged with leading the assault toward Easton immortality.
A fourth senior, who would have been this squad’s top player, all-state forward Kiana Anderson has been unavailable while completing her rehab from reconstructive surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in July.
“We believe our chances are very good because to me we have the better team,’’ Cabria said. “Our whole starting five is back from last year except for Kiana (Anderson) because she tore her ACL.
“So this is really for her because she probably won’t be able to get a chance to play in another high school game. So our job is to do it for her.’’
There actually still is a glimmer of hope that Anderson could play if the District 9-4A champions advance to the Class 4A state tournament that runs Feb. 25-March 2 at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria.
Named Outstanding Player in then fourth-seeded Easton’s 56-40 victory against No. 3 Neville in last year’s state finals, the 6-foot-1 Anderson has been shooting and running in practice while completing her physical therapy and awaiting a release to go full bore from her orthopedic surgeon.
Anderson’s release is expected following the conclusion of the next round of tests at an upcoming orthopedist appointment that presently is scheduled for the week after the LHSAA’s state tournament. It’s possible, Mimms said, that Anderson may see the doctor sooner and be given the green light.
“We’re holding out hope,’’ Mimms said. “Kiana has been progressing real well. She shoots around with us. We’re waiting for her knee brace to come and then we’re going to play it by ear. If we could possibly make it to the Final Four, she may be available then. It’s a long shot, but there is a chance.’’
Lewis, Harris and the sophomore sensation Sutton have served as catalysts in Anderson’s absence with the 5-foot-7 Sutton leading the team in scoring at 17 points per game.
The 5-foot-8 Lewis averages 12 points, five rebounds and four assists with the 5-foot-7 Harris contributing eight points, four rebounds and three assists per outing.
Davis, a 5-foot-10 junior and the fourth returning starter from the 2018 champions, is averaging nine points and a team-leading 10 rebounds while junior guard Tianna Williams, a Sacred Heart transfer, completes the starting lineup and averages 9.6 points.
The 5-foot-9 Johnson, sophomore guard Kelsey Sanders and freshman forward Irmani Turner round out Easton’s normal rotation of eight players.
But it is Lewis, a four-year starter, whom Mimms said must take the reins toward another title run.
“Cabria is in championship mode right now,’’ Mimms said. “I told her that we have some other capable players, but I let her know that she is the quarterback that led us to the championship last year. I told her that she has to put us on her back this year.
“We’ve had our ups and downs. But just like last year I can see that championship light coming on in Cabria and other senior, Casey Harris, even in practice. The rest of our team seems to be following their lead.’’
“Coach says that about me because no matter the situation, whether we’re down by 20 or losing by 40, I’m still going to fight to the end,’’ Lewis said. “Like I never stop playing. I think it rubs off on my teammates, but even when it doesn’t, I still fight for myself no matter what.’’
Similar to last year’s champions, who won their final 17 games to finish 25-8, these Eagles entered the postseason hot. In addition to the current 11-game winning streak, the Eagles are 27-2 since suffering a three-game hiccup during a 1-3 start with consecutive losses to North Caddo, Benton and Mansfield in the Battle on the Hardwood Tournament in Bossier in mid-November.
Lewis was still regaining her form from a meniscus tear at the time and all three of Easton’s conquerors were state playoff teams a year ago. North Caddo was a Class 2A champion and Benton advanced to the Class 4A semifinals where the then top seeds were knocked off by No. 4 Easton in a 64-54 upset.
What’s key, Lewis said sounding almost coach-like, is, “We have to keep our energy up the entire game and never overlook our opponent. We just want to take it one game at a time. We don’t want to rush anything. We want to take it game by game and get back to the big stage and hopefully win another ring.’’
The Eagles linchpin added in what amounted to a subtle and subliminal warning to future foes, “We’re playing well, but we can play better. People haven’t seen it all yet.’’