If practice makes perfect, then beware the St. Augustine Purple Knights.
Case in point: St. Augustine’s 65-46 District 9-5A dismantling of highly regarded Jesuit on Tuesday night at Watson Jones Memorial Gym.
Buoyed by two solid days of focused preparation, the reigning Catholic League champions proceeded to flex its muscles offensively, defensively, in rebounding and in raining down 3-pointers to record their 15th consecutive victory at the expense of one of the Metro area’s top teams.
St. Augustine (23-2 overall, 4-0 in District 9-5A) defeated the Blue Jays for a second time in as many games, but unlike the first, a 53-52 victory in the final of the Chalmette Valero Christmas Classic, there was little doubt as to which was the superior team.
“When they hit all of those (3-pointers), there’s not much you can do when that happens,’’ Jesuit coach Chris Jennings said. “They did a very good job defensively against us as well. I thought we played hard. But they’ve got eight guys who can do damage offensively. They play hard. They’ve got the whole thing going.’’
St. Augustine guard Darius Henry sank four 3-pointers in scoring 14 points and guard/forward Devon Jefferson hit three 3-pointers in scoring 15 to pace a Purple Knight offensive that featured nine field goals from behind the 3-point arc, not to mention a very balanced attack.
Center Jalvin Mitchell contributed an additional eight points, four rebounds and two blocked shots, guards Damon Landry and D’Mari Wiltz chipped in with seven points apiece and guards Jaron Pierre and Dante’ Smith contributed 6 points each with Smith and Wiltz pulling down a team-leading seven rebounds apiece.
“We had two really good days of practice and concentrated well,’’ St. Augustine coach Mitchell Johnson said. “I was really happy with our ballclub tonight. The coaches did a good job with the game plan and the players executed it.’’
Jesuit (21-4, 3-2) entered having won eight of its past nine games, but had few answers for the Knights, who scored 17, 14, 17 and 17 points each period while holding the Blue Jays to 6, 16, 9 and 15.
Blue Jays guard Elijah Morgan hit three three-pointers in scoring a game-high 19 points, but it took the All-Metro guard 18 field goal attempts to do so. Guard Robert McMahon and forward Noah Varnado were Jesuit’s next top scorers with 8 points apiece.
Henry had two 3-pointers, Pierre one and Mitchell a pair of field goals to highlight a 17-9 run through the third period that gave the Knights a commanding 48-31 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
“We’ve been putting some games together defensively,’’ Johnson said. “Our guys were paying attention to detail, being there in position when they shot the ball. We were able to make some shots and get stops down the stretch. But a lot of credit goes to our defense. When we’re flying to the ball, it increases our energy and it generates offense for us.’’
“We played very well,’’ Henry said. “Coach Mitchell had us prepared. Jesuit was a top-seeded team and we felt like if we could beat them, then we could show that we were a top tier team. We played as a team. Everybody is unselfish. We are one team with one dream and that’s to win state.’’