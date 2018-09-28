MANDEVILLE — After relying heavily on running back Iverson Celestine for the first four games of the season, things could have gone sour quickly for Fontainebleau on Friday night when the sophomore standout continued to get bottled up by the Northshore defense.
But the Bulldogs just looked to the other side of the ball for inspiration, leaning on their defense in a 27-7 victory over the Panthers at the Dawg Pound.
After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the Fontainebleau defense clamped down, shutting out the Panthers the rest of the way and even getting in on the scoring action as well.
With the game tied at 7-7 and Northshore trying to get points before halftime, Panthers quarterback Michael Benedict threw a pass near the sideline that Bulldogs defensive back Erin Damond Jr. intercepted at the 30.
After picking up a block at midfield, Damond took it to the house, scoring with just 24 seconds remaining before intermission to give Fontainebleau a 14-7 lead at the break.
"All I was thinking was jump for the ball," Damond said of his interception return for the score.
The Bulldogs defense continued its dominance in the second half, forcing four punts, one turnover on downs and another interception by Damond to improve to 3-2 overall on the season and 2-0 in District 6-5A.
One of those second-half punts immediately gave the Bulldogs points as Colin Gagnon blocked a punt at the 17-yard line, recovering it himself and walking into the end zone to give FHS a 27-7 lead with 6:53 remaining in the game.
Damond said the defense just had to go out and do its job.
"I think we did a good job tonight with teamwork and we communicated well," he said.
FHS coach Chris Blocker was excited about the way his team played on the defensive side of the ball.
"The defense stepped up tonight," he said. "We have been on them pretty good and challenging them week to week and they showed us a little something there and gave us a lot of hope going into the rest of the season."
Blocker said the overall effort was what impressed him as well.
"Special teams played well and Erin Damond played exceptional," he said. "Offensively, we are banged up so to see some depth come in and us be able to manage the game offensively, I am proud of that."
The Bulldogs offense wasn't too shabby either, despite Celestine rushing for just 70 yards on 17 carries. Quarterback Joshua Bailey threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Jaden Davenport and Brett Johnson.
Davenport's score came from 22 yards away at the beginning of the second quarter while Johnson caught his score with 8 minutes left in the game from 24 yards out.
FHS could have had more, but penalties and dropped passes kept the game somewhat close until the fourth quarter.
Despite those mistakes, Blocker said being unbeaten in district play right now is where his team needs to be.
"It's a big mile marker for us right now," he said. "This district is so tough so we will have to focus on one game at a time but this is a good head start."
After gaining 84 yards in the first 8 minutes of the game, Northshore's offense stalled for the remainder of the game. Dwayne Jones Jr.'s 9-yard run gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 4:19 left in the first quarter, but every other possession for NHS ended with a punt or turnover, except for the last one that ended when the game clock ran out.
The Panthers finished with 237 yards of offense to Fontainebleau's 267, but the two turnovers were the demise of Northshore (2-3, 0-2). Benedict finished just 12 for 29 and backup Kobe Muniz was 1 for 5.