Ben Franklin football is flying in rarefied air, 3-0 for the first time since . . . well, no one at the New Orleans lakefront school is sure exactly when.
“Calm down,’’ Ben Franklin’s affable coach, Wally Scott, said good-naturedly when asked about his program’s 3-0 getaway that began with road victories against St. Martin’s (12-0) and Ascension Christian (41-24) that preceded a 17-14 victory against Haynes last Thursday at Pan American Stadium.
“How did this happen?’’ Scott added with a chuckle. “I don’t know. An act of God, maybe.’’
Although Scott likes to keep things light, he and the Falcons do take their football seriously. That the program does not compete for Louisiana High School Athletic Association championship honors matters not.
“Here’s our deal,’’ Scott said. “We take every game one at a time. But we also play against our schedule. We try to play schools that are in a similar situation as us. We want to have the best record possible. We get up for every game. We want to have fun every week. We look at every game as a challenge.’’
With that being said, the last time Franklin was undefeated three weeks into a season actually was in 2012 in Scott’s second season as head coach when the Falcons opened 2-0. The bad news is that season ended 2-7.
Only time will tell what this 3-0 start begets.
“We have four pretty good running backs, they all go both ways and they all run track,’’ said Scott, offensive coordinator at Ecole Classique for seven years before assuming direction of Franklin’s program in 2011. “This is relatively speaking the fastest team I’ve had here. At least it’s fast for us. That’s the main thing.
“We also have a good core group of kids that like to play football and are pretty dedicated to the program. We are trying to expand that. The kids buy in and we’ve got some football players that love to play football.’’
Juniors Jordan Tate and Isiah Travis, sophomore Joseph White and senior Demond Fortenberry are the backfield catalysts to whom Scott referred. All four start both ways with Tate (6-foot, 180 pounds), Tate (5-8, 145), White (5-8, 145) and Fortenberry (6-1, 175) also lining up at middle linebacker, strong safety and cornerback, cornerback and defensive end respectively.
Senior Patrick Daley (6-2, 165) is a two-year starter at quarterback in the team’s multiple offense that revolves around the option. Seniors Trent Brown (5-9, 225), Max Rick (5-10, 185) and Quincy Weary (5-11, 235) and junior Mashi Davis (5-9, 175) are key contributors in the offensive line and as two-way starters.
Brown, Rick, Weary and Mashi start as a guard/defensive tackle, tackle/middle linebacker, two-way tackle and guard/ defensive end respectively while Newman junior transfer Jordan Bennett (6-0, 185) has been a contributor at outside linebacker.
Though speedy, the Falcons’ 26-player roster is small or “little bitty’’ as Scott puts it.
Tate and Travis were linchpins in Franklin’s latest victory, a 17-14 decision against Jefferson Parish rival Haynes last Thursday. Tate rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while recording 12 tackles at middle linebacker and Travis had 9 tackles, plus a 98-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown as a defensive back in Franklin’s 4-2-5 scheme.
Tate and Travis lead the run-oriented Falcons in rushing this season with 259 and 208 yards respectively. Each has two rushing touchdowns.
And then there is the Falcons’ “forgotten asset,’’ as assistant coach Eddie Davis likes to refer to senior kicker Kirsten Brown, who kicked a 28-yard field goal and two PATs versus Haynes to provide as much margin of difference as the touchdowns by Tate and Travis.
A former team manager, Brown is in her second season with the Falcons after being discovered kicking in practice following a 7-6 loss to Ascension Christian in which a failed PAT proved consequential. This year Brown has been hampered by a hip flexor injury that prevented her from kicking in game two versus Ascension Christian.
“It was really more of a story last year because we had no one could kick extra points and she had been our team manager,’’ Scott said. “But the novelty has kind of worn off. She didn’t have quite enough leg strength last year, but she has been working to improve that. She’s doing a good job. Whenever we have her and she’s healthy, it’s a good thing for us.’’
On Thursday, Franklin plays its second straight home game by hosting another 3-0 team in Houma Christian at 4:30 p.m. at Pan American Stadium. Houma Christian, from District 8-1A, defeated the Falcons, 41-7, in 2017.
“It’s going to be rough this week, but we’re going to go at them,’’ Scott said.
Franklin has been playing its home games at Pan American this season while its home field on the UNO campus is being refurbished. Scott said the team may be able to play its final two home games at Franklin: Oct. 5 versus Cohen and Oct. 26 vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington.
Having twice gone 5-5 under Scott, in 2015 and 2016, the Falcons are looking for their winning season under his tutelage.
“We were close to being 5-5 last year,’’ Scott said of a 3-6 season in which three losses ended with the Falcons driving and inside the opponents’ 10-yard line versus St. Martin’s, Ascension Christian and KIPP Booker T. Washington when time expired.
“We have 26 kids on the roster. Most of them go both ways. In the past if we had 15 or 20 (players), that was a lot. So we’re trying to expand our program. If we can get all 26 of them to buy in, we’ll be pretty good. And we are getting there.’’