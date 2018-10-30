Hahnville High School quarterback Andrew Robison won an arbitration hearing against the LHSAA that makes the senior eligible to play immediately, starting with the Tigers’ regular-season finale Friday against H.L. Bourgeois in Houma.
Hahnville coach Nick Saltaformaggio told Robison and his father, Drew, on Tuesday that the younger Robison will play Friday for the Tigers.
“Andrew will play, coach Salt told me,’’ Drew Robison said. “He said he’s going to play every snap.’’
Robison’s eligibility was confirmed by the LHSAA and the Robison family after initially being revealed publicly by the St. Charles Parish School System in a statement released earlier Tuesday following several Twitter reports.
In addition to Robison, Saltaformaggio and Hahnville were exonerated by the binding arbitration sanctioned by LHSAA bylaws.
Arbitrator Denise Pilie, a Mandeville attorney and owner of Pilie Mediation, LLC, issued her ruling Tuesday. Pilie received briefs from both sides last week, Drew Robison said, and did not hear any live testimony.
“The finding that (LHSAA) Rule 1.13 was violated is arbitrary and capricious,’’ Pilie wrote. “The rules lists five facts that must exist for a move to be considered a bona fide change of residence. All five of those facts have been established.’’
"The finding of illegal recruitment is also arbitrary and capricious. ... The decision made by the (LHSAA) Executive Director and Executive Committee of the LHSAA and the penalties imposed are overturned. ’’
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine responded via text Tuesday night indicating that Robison is eligible and that the arbitration ruling ends the association’s prohibition preventing the younger Robison from playing.
“I am beyond excited,’’ Andrew Robison said Tuesday night. “Believe it or not, I found out about it from Twitter. I got home from practice and was sitting on the sofa and saw these tweets.
“I jumped up and went outside and was screaming, ‘Let’s go! I can play!’ I don’t think I’ll forget this moment because football is my life.’’
Robison was ruled ineligible for his entire senior year, Saltaformaggio was suspended for the first four games of the season and the school was fined $2,500 and placed on administrative probation by the LHSAA for alleged illegal recruitment of the senior transfer from Vandebilt Catholic in Houma.
The LHSAA ruling by Bonine in late August came before the start of the football season and was upheld by the association’s executive committee following an emergency appeal in early September by Hahnville.
Saltaformaggio declined comment Tuesday while Hahnville Principal Brian Lumar could not be reached for comment.
Bonine earlier in essence declined comment in a text that read: “I have not read the ruling nor have I spoken to our legal counsel.’’
Hahnville (4-5, 2-3 District 7-5A) minus Robison and projects as a No. 30 seed, which means the Tigers would be on the road for the first round of the Class 5A playoffs that start next week.
Robison has been practicing with Hahnville’s football team the entire season as a scout team quarterback and will take his first reps with Hahnville’s first team Wednesday, the younger Robison said.
“I haven’t missed a practice all year, which is coming in handy right now,’’ Andrew Robison said. “I’m ready to go and I’m ready to go on Friday.’’
The arbitration ruling does not end the LHSAA’s exposure in this matter, Drew Robison said.
The Robison family will move forward in a suit filed and to be heard in St. Charles Parish against the LHSAA and Vandebilt seeking damages, Drew Robison said.
“We will move forward in court in St. Charles Parish seeking damages for negligence and violation of property rights,’’ Drew Robison said.
Hahnville and Saltaformaggio also have an opportunity to seek their own legal recourse against the LHSAA, Drew Robison said.
The Robison family and their attorney David Moyer also have been contacted by approximately 30 other families whose children who were affected adversely by LHSAA eligibility sanctions, Andrew Robison said. Those families are expected to seek legal action against the LHSAA, Drew Robison said.
"So (the LHSAA is) going to have their hands full with litigation in the coming months,’’ Drew Robison said.