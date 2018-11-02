NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, also a Carver alum, was there, along with a packed crowd of many others. And, they witnessed the Carver Rams winning their first district championship since 2004.
The Rams took control in the second quarter, then had an answer for every attempted comeback by Riverdale in the second half in taking a 49-28 District 10-4A victory Friday at Pan American Stadium.
Quarterback Quincy Curry threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two to lead the Rams (7-3, 3-0).
“It feels good to make history and win the district championship, but our goal is something better,” Curry said. “We want to get to the Superdome. We have receivers who are very difficult to contain in space. My job is to get the ball to them, and the line gave me time.”
It was Carver's sixth consecutive win. Riverdale (6-3, 0-3), though, appeared to be on the verge of ruining the Rams' homecoming. The Rebels came within 36-28 with 3:55 left in the third quarter on a 32-yard scramble by quarterback Christopher Butler and a two-point conversion run by Antonio Joseph.
However, Carver answered with a 57-yard drive that ended with Curry's 16-yard bubble screen to Lynaris Elphage Jr. with 1:13 remaining in the third.
Carver's defense then came up with a stop. The Rams followed with a seven-play, 62-yard drive culminated by Curry's 23-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Jones, their second of the game, sealing the victory.
“We had a hard time getting stops,” Riverdale coach Willie Brooks said. “Some of it was poor tackling, but Carver has a lot of playmakers. We got a stop and scored and cut it to 28-20, then we got the ball again, but we had a costly fumble.”
Carver bolted to a 29-14 halftime lead behind Curry, who completed 5 of 9 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Edison Vasquez kicked a 30-yard field goal at 2:52 of the first quarter, giving the Rams a 10-7 lead. After a punt, Carver got the ball at its 29. On the first play, running back Corey Johnson cut off tackle left, ran down the sideline, then cut back to the middle of the field on his way to a 71-yard touchdown with six seconds left in the first.
The Rams got the ball at their 18 after another punt at the 7:10 mark of the second quarter. Two plays later, Curry completed a 57-yard pass to Justin London to the Riverdale 19. Curry covered the final yards in three carries, including a 9-yard scoring run with 4:46 showing in the second that increased the lead to 23-7.
The Rebels came back, going 73 yards in four plays, with Butler and wideout Roee Wilson combined on a 25-yard scoring pass to bring Riverdale within 23-14.
After the ensuring kickoff, however, Curry answered again, teaming with Jones for a 48-yard touchdown pass with 1:43 left before halftime.
Butler was 7 of 11 for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. His first touchdown pass, 79 yards to Reuben Mack, came on his first attempt and tied the score at 7 at 6:20 of the first quarter.
However, Riverdale was held to 33 yards rushing in the half. Carver, led by Johnson's 92 yards on four carries, had 168.