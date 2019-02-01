De La Salle and Ben Franklin were locked in a scoreless battle midway through the first half of their Division II first-round soccer playoff match Friday at Ben Franklin.
Falcons junior defender Seth Michael collided with a teammate and the hit the turf hard. The match was delayed for nearly 25 minutes as medical personnel examined Michael’s head and neck.
He was able to move his extremities and Falcons coach Jose Ferrand said Michael is expected to be OK, though he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The delay shook up both teams as they prepared to resume the match while the ambulance drove away.
One of Michael’s teammates, Jude Meche, gathered the rest of the team in a huddle.
“If this doesn’t get you going,” Meche said, “I don’t know what will.”
Less than two minutes later, Axel Rice fielded a pass from Charlie Perez in front of the net and kicked the ball inside the left pole for a goal that gave Ben Franklin a 1-0 lead.
“We’re just playing a game,” said Rice, who added another goal in the 68th minute to complete the scoring in the Falcons’ 2-0 victory. “But seeing Seth down on the ground was scary. That was pretty rough because he’s a big part of the team.
“We were happy when we heard (the trip to the hospital) was just a precaution. We were playing for Seth, and it felt great to get that goal for him.”
It was the second time this season that the Falcons beat the Cavaliers, their District 7-2A rivals, having prevailed 4-2 last month. They advanced to face third-seeded Lakeshore, which had a first-round bye, next week. Lakeshore beat Ben Franklin 2-0 earlier this season.
“Our defense was organized,” Ben Franklin coach Jose Ferrand said. “We forced them to shoot from long distance, which is always good. Getting a shutout in the playoffs is a great result.
“Scoring that first goal in a playoff game really puts a lot of pressure on them and relieves the pressure on us.”
Most of the first half was played on De La Salle’s half of the field. The Cavaliers (7-13-8) blocked two shots on goal early, keeping the game scoreless before Michael’s injury.
“Ben Franklin is a storied program, and we played them on their turf,” De La Salle coach Alan DeRitter said. “They had an excellent game plan.
“The injury put a lot of awkwardness in the game, but both teams had to deal with it. That’s not the reason we gave up the goal. They outplayed us.”
The Cavaliers forced more of the action on to Ben Franklin’s half of the field in the second half but could never score.
Rice’s second goal came when he secured the ball from a crowd in front of the net and shot the ball inside the right pole.
“I was trying to hit it the first time, but that wasn’t going to work,” Rice said. “So I just went for the touch and knocked it in.”