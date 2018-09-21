MANDEVILLE — It was a game that had almost everything, even a gamble at the end that saw the Mandevillle Skippers come up snake eyes.
The Fontainebleau Bulldogs forced an incompletion on a 2-point conversion in overtime, holding on to beat the Skippers 35-34 at Sydney Theriot Stadium on Friday night.
After Mandeville scored twice in a 37-second span in the fourth quarter to take a 28-22 lead, the Bulldogs got the ball back with 5:01 left in the game and drove 45 yards in 11 plays and capped the drive with an Iverson Celestine 2-yard scoring run to tie the game at 28. But Christopher Mastio's extra point attempt hit the left upright and the game stayed at a deadlock with 1:46 remaining.
Neither team could hold on to the ball after that, with Mandeville throwing two interceptions and Fontinebleau fumbling once as regulation ended.
Overtime was just as exciting as the first four quarters, as Fontainebleau scored on the first play when Joshua Bailey hit Brett Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown. The extra point made it 35-28 Fontainebleau.
Mandeville struck quickly as well in its half of the overtime, with Charles Quinn sweeping around the right side and scoring on the Skippers' first play, bringing Mandeville to within 35-34.
Mandeville coach Hutch Gonazles called timeout and kept his offense on the field, but quarterback Devon Tott's pass into the end zone fell incomplete, sending the Fontainebleau players into a frenzy.
Fontainebleau's stellar play came from numerous sources, with Celestine leading the way with 141 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey finished with 189 yards passing and two TDs, with the biggest chunk of his yardage coming on a 96-yard scoring pass to Jaden Davenport.
Mandeville got 95 yards rushing from Zahn Diaz while Tott threw for 184 yards and two TDs, but also threw two interceptions.