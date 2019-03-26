One of the special aspects about Dominican athletics is that the Mid-City all-girls Catholic school has no mascot.
But Dominican softball earned something sweeter than that for the remainder of this season with a 6-4 District 9-5A victory against Mount Carmel at the JPRD Softball Complex’s Don Rice Field.
Catholic League champions.
“That sounds good, really good,’’ Dominican coach Dawn Benoit said after Megan McCartney crushed a two-run, two-out double off of the fence in right-center field in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score at 4 and then score the decisive run on an infield error to give Dominican its first outright district championship since 2004.
Hope Couvillion hit another two-out RBI-double off of the same fence in right-center field one inning later to score pinch runner Sophia Martin with an insurance run that was all right-hander Elise Simon needed to give Dominican a two-game sweep of its arch-rivals.
Dominican (14-2, 5-0 in District 9-5A) recorded its sixth straight victory overall to now set its sights on finishing with an undefeated Catholic League crown by defeating reigning Division I state champion John Curtis (17-4, 3-2) Thursday at Curtis. First pitch is 5 p.m.
Winning district “really has set in yet,’’ said McCartney, a sophomore, who went 2-for-3 from the cleanup spot in the order. “It’s good. But we still can’t let it get to our head. Thursday’s game is still important.’’
Dominican is seeking its first state championship in softball after reaching the finals for the second time in program history last spring. Dominican defeated Mount Carmel, 2-1, in the Division I semifinals before bowing out in a 7-5 loss to Curtis with Simon and McCartney manning key starting positions as freshmen.
“I’m not surprised we made it here’’ as a district champion, Simon said. “But this is something that this team has not done before, not since 2004. I know we worked hard and we deserve it.’’
Mount Carmel (5-9, 2-3) lost its fifth straight outing despite holding a 4-2 lead heading into the fifth.
Catholic League co-champions with Curtis last season, the Cubs scored all of their runs in the third inning via catcher Ashley Ortiz’s RBI-single and second baseman Addison Grundmeyer’s two-run homer that followed a leadoff triple by center fielder Madilyn Giglio and a Dominican throwing error on a sacrifice bunt.
Simon (8-1) then retired Mound Carmel’s next seven batters in succession and nine of 10 overall to spoil a one-out double by Cubs left fielder Madison Savarese in the sixth.
A 5-3 double play by McCartney’s sister, Danielle, playing third base erased a scoring threat by the Cubs in the seventh that Simon finished by coaxing a fly out to center field to finish her sixth scoreless inning.
“I knew they were going to tie up on some of my pitches and on some of them I missed spots,’’ said Simon, who struck out five and walked one while allowing six hits and three earned runs. “I knew I had to keep my mind right. I had to stay focused and focus on the next better and not focus on anything previously.’’
Megan McCartney went 2-for-3 and catcher Gracee Reeves 2-for-4 with a RBI to account for four of Dominican’s seven hits off MCA starter Mia Pumila. Right fielder Elizabeth Crochet also contributed a sacrifice fly in the second to score first baseman Ally Firmin with Dominican’s first run.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,’’ Megan McCartney said. “We knew we had to fight. We knew we had to play our game.’’
Ortiz and Giglio each went 2-for-4 to pace Mount Carmel’s offensive that included the big blow to left by Grundmeyer.
“We need to focus more on our communication and on stringing more hits together rather than have to rely on timely hitting,’’ Benoit said. “And then we need to learn how to come in and be fighters from the very beginning of the game.
“We’ve always had the opportunity to win (in recent years), but we never had that competitive edge. This is what we’ve been trying to focus on, fighting for a district championship.’’
DISTRICT 9-5A
DOMINICAN 6, MOUNT CARMEL 4
Dominican 011 031 0 – 6-7-3
Mount Carmel 004 000 0 – 4-6-3
Top hitters: Dominican – Megan McCartney 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B, RS; Gracee Reeves 2-4, RBI; Kylie Barre’ 1-2, RS; Hope Couvillion 1-4, RBI, 2B; Elizabeth Crochet SF, RBI. Mount Carmel – Ashley Ortiz 2-4, RBI; Madilyn Giglio 2-4, 3B, 2B, RS; Addison Grundmeyer 1-3, 2 RBI, HR, RS; Madison Savarese 1-3, 2B.
Winning pitcher: Elise Simon, Dominican, 8-1. Losing pitcher: Mia Pumila, Mount Carmel.
Team records: Dominican 14-2 overall, 5-0 in District 9-5A; Mount Carmel 5-9 overall, 2-3 in 9-5A.