INDIANAPOLIS - Stanley Morgan looked down from the podium and cracked a smile at the reporter who asked him the question.
Then Morgan responded, giving the same answer he's had to give to every NFL coach who has asked him the exact same thing this week at the NFL combine.
"That's not my dad."
Yeah, Morgan's father's name is Stanley Morgan.
It's just not THAT Stanley Morgan, the 2-time All-Pro receiver who spent 13 seasons catching passes for the New England Patriots in the 70's and 80's.
Morgan, the former St. Augustine receiver who went on to rewrite the record book at the University of Nebraska, first started getting the question when he arrived in college. He's much too young to remember the other Stanley Morgan, but he has taken the time to look up some of his namesake's highlights and was impressed with what he saw.
But Morgan is now trying to make his own name in the NFL after a record-setting season at Nebraska where he became arguably the greatest receiver in Cornhuskers history. His 1,004 receiving yards this season made him the first Nebraska receiver to ever eclipse the 1,000 yard mark in a season. He also holds the school's all-time record for career receptions (189) and receiving yards (2,747).
"Stanley is one of those special guys I hope I keep in touch with for the rest of my life,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said in an interview after a game this season.“He’s a warrior. He’s always ready to compete.”
Frost was one of two head coaches Morgan played for at Nebraska. But that wasn't the biggest adjustment Morgan had to make. The biggest was transitioning from New Orleans to Lincoln.
"It's cold," Morgan said. "Just coming from the South, the food and everything is different. The culture is different. But going out to Nebraska, it elevated my game."
Morgan is projected by most to be chosen somewhere between the fifth and seventh round of April's draft. Not bad for a guy who remembers having doubters after leaving high school.
"I had a lot of people tell me I couldn't get to college, because of speed and because I am small," Morgan recalled. "But when I got to college, I felt like I could hang with the best of them."
And the best includes Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who Morgan went against as a sophomore when Nebraska played Ohio State. He ranks Lattimore as the toughest cornerback he's ever faced.
"After that game, I really appreciated playing against him because he showed me a lot," said Morgan, who caught three passes for 56 yards in a blowout loss.
Wherever he goes next, he know what the team that chooses him is getting.
"A hard worker," he said. "Any position you put me at, I'm going to work my tail off. You can put me at gunner, receiver, it doesn't matter."
Morgan measured an even 6 feet and 202 pounds and ran a 4.53 in the 40 on Saturday at the combine. In addition, his measurements in the vertical jump (38.5) and broad jump (125 inches) ranked in the top 10 amongst all receivers. He had the second fastest time in the cone drills (6.78) and fourth fastest in the 20-yard shuttle (4.13).
Morgan's journey to this point didn't come easy though, as he's been reminded of this week while getting interviewed by NFL coaches. In May of 2017, Morgan and teammate Antonio Reed were arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession in Port Orange, Florida. Morgan completed a drug treatment program and the misdemeanor charges were dropped. He's had to answer questions about this week in Indianapolis.
"I'm straight forward with it, "Morgan said. "I'm not ashamed of it at all. I handled my things I needed to handle. I told my coaches I wanted to be accepted back on the team. I didn't just want to come on the team and have my teammates take me back. I wanted them to trust me again."
And they did. By the time his senior season rolled around, he was voted one of the team's captains.
"To gain trust back, it does take a while," Morgan said. "It's just working hard and showing up every day and continuing to be the person I'm striving to be."
And the person he's striving to be is Stanley Morgan, NFL receiver; no relation to the other Stanley Morgan though.