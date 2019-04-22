For a little while, the Salmen Spartans were fearful that their opening-round playoff game might end up being a repeat of last year. This time around, though, that wasn’t the case.
Pitcher Deionte Norris struck out nine batters and No. 9-seeded Salmen’s batting lineup did enough to advance to the second round of the Class 4A baseball playoffs with a 3-1 victory over the 24th-seeded Belle Chasse Cardinals.
The Spartans (16-12) certainly felt good about getting through a close opening-round matchup after being upset in the opening round last year by 23rd-seeded Rayne.
Salmen was holding onto a 2-1 lead when they gave themselves a bit of breathing room in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jordan Rushing’s RBI single scored Joey Smith to make it a two-run lead. Norris was able to pick up the three outs they needed in the seventh against the bottom of the Cardinals lineup.
“Deionte did a great job,” Salmen coach Brian Babin said. “He didn’t have his best stuff, but good pitchers pitch and let guys make plays. He was actually able to be good enough to get some guys out with the strikeouts.
“We have to do better on execution, which we’ve talked about. The goal is to get to the next game and that’s what we did.”
Norris also felt that while the Spartans have reason to be confident, they still have some improvements to make if they are to return to the semifinals, where they ended up two years ago as the No. 21 seed.
“I think we played good defense,” he said. “We executed on our squeezes when we needed to. I feel like we left too many runners on base, but I feel like all in all, we did good today.”
The Cardinals (14-17) had managed to get back into the game in the top of the sixth inning when Charlie Burt’s solo home run made it a 2-1 game. But they were unable to get past the ferocious pitching of Norris, including a last strikeout that was thrown with such force that the crowd began to gasp at the sound of it.
“We had a couple of situations where we shot ourselves in the foot and gave them what they were looking to do in the first place,” Belle Chasse coach Jeff Vitrano said. “As a result they were able to advance runners. We knew they were going to be a small-ball team and that ended up biting us in the butt in the end. We battled hard, and we were in it all the way until the end. I can’t ask for more than that.”
Salmen’s first run came in the second inning, when Mickyren Bentley’s ground ball scored Williams, and the second run came in the fourth when Rushing’s sacrifice bunt scored Daniel Palmer.
Salmen will play the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 8 seed Neville and 25th-seeded Franklin Parish in a best-of-three series on Friday and Saturday.