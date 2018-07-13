Let’s jump right into it. Here are my bold predictions for the 2018 prep volleyball season.
POPE JOHN PAUL II WILL WIN ITS FIFTH CONSECUTIVE CROWN: I know many are saying, “Wow, way to go out on a limb there, Folse.” And I agree this isn't much of a leap. In fact, it's the most certain of all my bold predictions in any sport for the 2018-2019 school year.
I don’t want to say it’s a lock, and Jaguars coach Danny Tullis will tell you it is far from that, but let’s be honest: It's a lock. The only question is whether the Jaguars go undefeated against Louisiana teams this year.
Pope John Paul II is absolutely loaded with talent, returning the state’s best overall player in Ansley Tullis and standouts Rachel Hartmann and setter Kendall Battistella. The Division IV crown will stay in Slidell for a fifth consecutive year.
HANNAN AGAIN TO PROVIDE BEST CHALLENGE TO PJP II, BUT COMES UP SHORT: If I’m predicting the Jaguars will win their fifth consecutive state championship, that means I’m also predicting there'll be no state crown for Hannan. Once again, the Hawks could probably win a state title in any of the other four divisions in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The problem is they are matched up with the Jags.
Hannan will have plenty of talent again this year, led by Allee Morris, who's made a verbal commitment to LSU, and Mia Migliore, who's possibly the best volleyball defender in the parish. She's made a verbal commitment to the University of Memphis.
If Hannan is to have any chance against Pope John Paul II, needs a successful seson from those two as well as returning senior Mikayla Boyer, who missed all of last season because of a knee injury. Boyer has verbally committed to Spring Hill College.
LAKESHORE AND MANDEVILLE WILL RETURN TO THE PONTCHARTRAIN CENTER: It was a rebuilding year last season for coach Jennifer Hebert’s crew, but the young Titans are a year older and they're loaded with enough talent to make a run in Division II. Junior Sara Tucker (232 kills last season) is the best player you have never heard of, and she is joined by senior Claire Ecuyer (152 kills) and junior Emilee Breaux (129 kills). Lakeshore also returns junior setter Abby Hebert (717 assists.)
Speaking of young teams, was there a younger squad in 2017 than Mandeville? Coach Rachel Lindelow’s team was filled with freshmen and sophomores that who just getting their feet wet at the varsity level. Lindelow returns five of her top six leaders in kills from last year, led by sophomores Taylor Pierce (274 kills last season) and Gabby Oos (147 kills).
Mandeville is ready to make another run. Get your tickets for the Pontchartrain Center now.
Do you agree or disagree with any of my bold predictions? Have some of your own? Let me know what you think!