Before John Ehret's Class 5A second-round playoff game Friday, visiting Haughton blared its air-raid siren, which is customary for the Buccaneers.
However, once the game began, it was Haughton which found itself under siege.
Ehret's Travis Mumphrey passed for 400 yards and three touchdowns, and the Patriots defense stuffed the Buccaneers nearly all game in a 37-6 victory at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
Haughton (9-3) had scored 57 points in a first-round victory against Fontainebleau last week.
“We have one of the best defenses in the state,” Mumphrey said. “They hold teams to less than what they usually score. Our defense is so fast. We compete against each other every day and practice. That gets us better and better for the games, and you see the results.”
No. 4-seeded Ehret (11-1), which came off a 43-0 win vs. Dutchtown, won its 11th consecutive game since its season-opening loss to West Monroe. The Patriots will play East Ascension in next week's quarterfinals.
Ehret took control from the start, looking unstoppable on the way to a 30-6 halftime lead behind Mumphrey's 13-of-20 passing for 276 yards. The Patriots had up 357 total yards in the first half, including Mumphrey touchdown passes of 2 yards to De'ron Coleman and 7 yards to Jordan Pickney.
Running back Damond Leonard rushed for 53 yards on eight carries in the half, including touchdown runs of 20 and 2 yards.
“Whatever was open, we were able to take advantage of it,” said Patriots first-year coach Marcus Scott. “Whenever we got the looks we wanted in the passing game, we were able to get the ball out quickly.”
Ehret held the Buccaneers, the No. 13 seed, to 120 total yards, including 40 rushing. In the second half, Haughton had four yards rushing and 11 passing.
“We win by outscoring our opponents,” Haughton coach Jason Brotherton said. “That defense (Ehret) has is as good as we've seen ever, and I've been doing this 21 years. They tackle well, they fly to the ball. They're fast at every position. We knew it would be tough coming in. That's a good football team. They've got a chance to win it all.”
The Patriots didn't take long to take control, and they scored on every first-half possession. After the opening kickoff, Ehret went 61 yards in two plays. Mumphrey passed to Jacoby Windmon, who broke four tackles en route to a 41-yard completion to the 20. Leonard scored on the next play.
After the first of two interceptions by cornerback Kunta Hester, Ehret went 97 yards in 15 plays to Coleman's first touchdown reception and a 14-0 lead. Then, after a Haughton punt, the Patriots took five plays to Mumphrey's 7-yard scoring pass to Jordan Pickney.
Haughton, however, took advantage of a roughing-the-punter penalty to go 90 yards to quarterback CJ Williams' 4-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Whitten.
However, the Patriots answered with a 51-yard drive to Leonard's at 7:2-yard score. Then, getting the ball at its 9 after a punt, Ehret drove to the Bucs' 3, where Jorge Moreno kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out on the first half.
Asked about his team's dominating performance, Scott pointed to a sloppy second half, as the Patriots lost two fumbles and scored once — on a 57-yard pass from Mumphrey to Coleman midway of the fourth quarter.
“We have some corrections to make,” Scott said.