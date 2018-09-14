Dominating from the opening kickoff, Archbishop Hannan easily defeated Pope John Paul II 59-0 Friday night at The Cage in Covington.
Receiving the opening kickoff, Victor Harvey returned it 64 yards for the Hawks. One play later, senior quarterback Dawson Millen took it in from 22 yards out to give Hannan the 8-0 lead.
On the Jaguars' first play from scrimmage, Hannan recovered a fumble and made it a 16-0 lead when Brendan David scored five plays later from 5 yards out.
Hannan then stopped Pope John Paul II on fourth down, starting its third consecutive possession inside Jaguar territory. Jake Dalmado all but the game out of reach midway through the first quarter when his 1-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 48-yard run to make it 24-0 Hawks.
Dalmado finished the game with 98 yards rushing on only eight carries and a pair of scores.
“When it starts rolling like that it is fun to play football,” Dalmado said. “(Hannan coach) Scott Wattigny just preaches no matter what is happening in the game to bring it 100 percent every play and I think we showed that tonight.”
Millen added a 4-yard touchdown run later in the opening quarter to make it 31-0.
Hannan added four more touchdowns to close out the half up 52-0.
The game was played with a running clock in the second half with the lone score coming on an 84-yard touchdown run from freshman McKaden Thompson. Thompson finished the game as the leading rusher on the night for the Hawks with 107 yards on six carries.
“We started 3-0 last year but not like this,” Wattigny said. “We have never been 3-0 where we play minus our starting quarterback in our season opener and beat a quality Independence team. Then we played a gritty and very good 1A program in Central Catholic. It took a fourth comeback to beat those guys. Then we started off quick to beat Pope.
“It’s a different 3-0. We are moving in the direction we need to. Kids are used to this now and are comfortable. I think we are right where we need to be and continue to head in the right direction.”
Starting the season undefeated for the second consecutive season, the Hawks will look to remain perfect next week when they hit the road to take on The Church Academy. Pope John Paul II (2-1) also hits the road to Hammond to take on St. Thomas Aquinas.
“The biggest key for us is to stay healthy,” Pope John Paul II coach Charlie Cryer said. “I mean from the middle of the second quarter on we had 4-5 eighth graders out there. Hannan is a very good football team and we got it handed to us tonight.
“This is a long process and we are a lot further ahead than I thought we would be at this point. We have just got to stay focused.”