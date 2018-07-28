Alia Armstrong, entering her senior season at St. Katharine Drexel Prep, set a national age group record Saturday at the USA Track & Field Hersheys Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Armstrong won the 17-18 girls 100-meter hurdles in 13.33 seconds. Her time was two-one hundreths of a second faster than the previous record.
The victory came less than three months after Armstrong established herself as Louisiana's top hurdler.
She won the 100 hurdles (14.11) and the 300 hurdles (43.34) at the LHSAA Class 2A state championships. Her times in both events were the best among hurdlers in all classifications.
In the process, she helped St. Katharine Drexel Prep claim the state track championship.
Armstrong was one of two Louisiana track athletes to set national records at the Hersheys meet.
Sean Burrell of Zachary set a record for the 15- to 16- year old age group in the 200 meters, winning in a time of 20.85. He ran the event in 20.77 at the LHSAA regional meet in April.
Weinmunson steps down
Mandeville baseball coach Mark Weinmunson is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.
Weinmunson coached the Skippers for five years, compiling a 54-100 record.
He led the school to its first playoff berth in six years in 2018. He also served as an assistant coach on the girls basketball team that reached the Top 28 tournament in 2016.
Mandeville will go into the new school year with a new athletic director, as well as new coaches in football, boys basketball and baseball.
Former football coach Guy LeCompte is now the football coach and athletic director at Holy Cross.
Hutch Gonzales, who spent last season as head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas, is the new football coach for the Skippers.
Shane Hughes and Jody Walker will share athletic director duties.
Paul Paille stepped down as basketball coach in April, returning as the head boys basketball coach at Mandeville High. Jason Sessions, a former assistant at Denham Springs, has been named Paille's replacement.
New Orleans area commitments
The LHSAA high school football season is still a little over a month away.
Several seniors from the greater New Orleans area have already made their decisions about where they plan to suit up in 2019.
Fourteen local players have already made non-binding verbal commitments.
Among those 14 players, seven are committed to Louisiana schools and seven are committed to out-of-state schools.
Louisiana-Lafayette leads the way with four commitments from the New Orleans area.
LSU, Southern University and Louisiana Tech all have one each so far.
The NCAA's early signing period is from Dec. 19-21.
National signing day is Feb. 6.
Commitment list
Greg Brooks, CB, West Jefferson, 5-10, 180, Mississippi State
Donald Clay, S, John Curtis, 5-11, 175, SMU
Caleb Etienne, OL, Warren Easton, 6-6, 306, Ole Miss
Chandler Fields, QB, Rummel, 6-0, 190, Louisiana- Lafayette
Tyruss Gayden, West Jefferson, CB, 5-10, 165, Southern University
Kiaeem Green, WR, Warren Easton, 6-3, 205, Louisiana Tech
Jaden Henderson, DB, McDonogh 35, 6-0, 190, Louisiana- Lafayette
Jha'Quan Jackson, ATH, Hahnville, 5-10, 175, SMU
Lance LeGendre, QB, Warren Easton, 6-2, 205, Kansas
Travis Mumphrey, QB, John Ehret, 6-0, 190, UNLV
Jahmal Sam, S, Warren Easton, 5-11, 180, Louisiana- Lafayette
Donte Starks, LB, John Ehret, 6-1, 225, LSU
Nathan Thomas, OL, Chalmette, 6-5, 270, Louisiana- Lafayette
Quinton Torbor, WR, Destrehan, 6-2, 180, Mississippi State