It was not only senior night at Cabrini High School on Tuesday, it was pink night — a moment for the team to honor its coach, Nancy Walsh, as she battles through breast cancer.
The gym was packed in support.
The air was full of emotion and energy, and the home team prospered from it. Cabrini defeated Ben Franklin 40-29 in a big-time district matchup.
It was also a night for unity, Walsh said.
Ben Franklin coach Chrissa Hailey was among the many who made sure of that.
“When coach Hailey heard we were doing a pink game on senior night, she asked, ‘How can we join? What can we do?’ ” Walsh said. "So it was real good sportsmanship and one common goal to get this cancer thing knocked out of everybody’s system. That was awesome that they wanted to participate in that.”
Cabrini (17-11, 4-0 District 10-4A) has now won six in a row and remains atop the district standings.
Senior do-it-all Brionne Woods put up a double-double, scoring 11 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and notching a pair of assists and blocks to go along with one steal.
Her teammate, Hannah Weston, played a heavy part in the win, also scoring 11 points along with four rebounds and two assists.
The first half was neck-and-neck.
A strong three-point play by Courtnee Williams and a 3-pointer by Asia Pasley gave the Falcons a 5-3 lead, but a jumper by Weston started a 5-0 run that would give Cabrini an 8-5 lead at the end of one.
The Falcons (14-10, 2-1) struck back in the second.
Pasley nailed a step-back jumper, which was followed by a Williams basket that tied it up 10-10. Pasley finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Crescents regained the lead after another late-quarter run. Woods got fouled before the buzzer and made two free throws to give Cabrini a 16-10 lead at the break.
Things continued for Cabrini in the third quarter, and the Falcons struggled to score.
“Losing my second guard (Jada Washington) in foul trouble was the difference in the game,” Hailey said. “A lot of our offense runs through our two guards. Giving up second chance points and not blocking out was a big factor.”
The Crescents did a great job of offensive rebounding to outscore the Falcons 10-5 in the third quarter and own a 26-15 lead.
To start the fourth, Williams found Anya Trumbach under the goal for two points before making a shot of her own, cutting Ben Franklin's deficit to seven. Williams led her team with 15 points and had six rebounds.
Cabrini responded with an 11-1 run to put the game out of reach and claim their victory and top spot in district standings
After starting 11-11 this season, the Crescents have won their last six games.
“We just found our stride,” Walsh said. “We found our team chemistry. It’s probably a good time of the year to have that. It’s fun to put people in positions that boost their confidence a little bit. The players are finally fitting into their role and it’s fun.”