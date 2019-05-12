SULPHUR — The St. Paul’s baseball team will get another chance at a state title.
A year after losing the Division I state championship game to John Curtis, the No. 3 Wolves will play for the title after a 4-3 semifinal win over No. 2 Brother Martin on Sunday night at McMurry Park.
With the win, the Wolves (26-6) will take on No. 4 Rummel at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Wolves will be looking for its first state championship since capturing the Class 4A title in 1999.
Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, the Crusaders (26-6) loaded the bases with no outs before St. Paul's Conner Simon converted three straight strikeouts to end the game.
“We have been in tough situations before,” Simon, a sophomore right-hander said. “My biggest focus was just not letting the guy at second base score. Find a way to not make that happen. We have played on big stages before, so this isn’t anything new. I’ve been playing like that my whole life. I don’t get caught up in the atmosphere.
“That last out happens and the only thing going through my head is we get to play for a state championship.”
Crusaders coach Jeff Lupo said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“They've been resilient all year, they've battled all year,” he said. “This game was no different. They found a way to get back in the game, and (pitcher) Brennan (Stuprich) was phenomenal. He gave up three runs in the first inning and proceeded to battle and battle and battle, and credit to them. They got the two-out hit when they needed it, and that's the difference in the ball game. But this group has been resilient.
“They didn't run out of fight; they just ran out of outs tonight and I'm very proud of them. Wouldn't trade them for anybody.”
St. Paul’s scored three in the first inning on three hits. Kyle McLaughlin was hit by a pitch and Nick Vitale singled. William Duncan reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in McLaughlin and Matthew Russo followed with a single. An RBI groundout by Nick Wright and an RBI double by Simon gave the Wolves a 3-0 lead.
The Crusaders tied it 3-3 in the third inning. With runners on first and second, Joe Delaney reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Blake Bufkin and a St. Paul’s throwing error scored Caden Nash to cut the deficit to 3-2. Brennan Stuprich followed with an RBI single to tie the game.
Wright's two-out single gave the Wolves a 4-3 lead in the fifth.
Senior right-hander Jacob Scherer, the ace of the Wolves staff, fought through five walks and a hit batsman to pick up the win. Scherer, who was removed after 5.2 inningsbecause of hitting the 115-pitch count limit, allowed an earned run on five hits, striking out six.
The win for St. Paul’s was its second win this season over the Crusaders, as the Wolves defeated Brother Martin 9-5 back on March 4. Brother Martin was in search of its first state championship since the 1996 season.