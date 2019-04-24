In a sport built around transition, Dick Francis proved quite adept in the art of abrupt change.
Having inherited a senior-laden basketball team that was seeking to repeat as state champion under a new coach, Francis went one better for his alma mater by directing Jesuit to consecutive state crowns in 1965 and 1966 that gave the Blue Jays a then unprecedented three-peat at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s highest classification level.
Richard Roy “Dick’’ Francis, 88, died April 8 at his Gretna home surrounded by his three children and is scheduled to be remembered in funeral services this Saturday beginning with a 1 p.m. visitation and 2 p.m. funeral at St. Joseph Church in Gretna.
“I thought it was a very difficult situation and he did pretty dog gone well,’’ said Billy Fitzgerald, the state’s Most Valuable Player in Class 3A as a senior forward and co-captain on Francis’ first state championship team at Jesuit in 1964-65.
Known for a tough and disciplined coaching style, Francis had been charged with replacing Kevin Trower, a respected and beloved predecessor, who had directed Jesuit to the first of those three state titles in 1963-64 before leaving to take an assistant coaching position at LSU.
A 1948 Jesuit graduate and letterman on state championship winning teams in basketball, baseball and track and field during his senior year, Francis had coached basketball at cross-town rival Redemptorist the previous two years.
“I thought Dick walked into a situation that potentially was a powder keg just because of everybody’s affection for Kevin and how long we’d been with him,’’ Fitzgerald said. “With somebody new coming in, I thought that was an awfully difficult situation.
“I thought he handled it well. The truth is, had we not won, it would have been tragic. So he kept it together and we won another state championship. Bottom line is he did a good job with that.’’
“Dick had a tough role to fill,’’ said Joe Henican, a Jesuit center, who played on both of Francis’ state championship teams. “He followed Kevin Trower and Kevin was an icon at Jesuit. He was beloved by everybody. It was a program that everybody believed in.
“Dick came in and although he had graduated from Jesuit, I think people were somewhat skeptical. But he worked hard and he was somebody who cared very, very deeply about the kids. It was just a different style than Trower had had. But he had two very successful years.’’
Born June 25, 1930 in New Orleans to John Francis and Isabel Roberts Francis, Dick Francis was husband to the late Joan Raborn Francis and is survived by three adult children, his son Richard Roy “Ricky’’ Francis Jr. (Deborah) and daughters Terry Francis Pizzalato (Salvadore) and Joann E. Francis (widowed).
Francis also is survived by three grandchildren, Walter R. Francis (Kristy), Richard Greenberg and Sara Pizzalato-Chivleatto (Matthew), and three great grandchildren, Tyler Francis, Stella Greenberg and Lochland Greenberg.
Francis directed Jesuit’s basketball program for eight seasons, won two Catholic League championships and had one runner-up finish to go with the two state titles. He then served as Jesuit athletic director for three years before accepting a position as Director of Parks and Playgrounds for the City of Gretna.
The fast-paced 1964-65 team Francis directed set state tournament records by scoring 100 points in both in the semifinals and final staged in Shreveport. The Blue Jays defeated East Jefferson, 101-74, in the semis and then Bolton, 100-73, in the championship game to culminate a 27-1 season.
The next season, with only one starter returning, Francis slowed the pace down while directing the Blue Jays to a 28-4 record following a 4-3 start that ended with 42-33 victory against Lafayette in Shreveport for the third state crown.
Francis was recognized as Class 3A Coach of the Year for a second consecutive year.
Jesuit’s 1964-65 squad “was a blow and go team,’’ said Henican, who also played on the 1965-66 Blue Jays. “It was run and gun with just a ton of great athletes. That year’s second team probably would have been runner-up in the state if it had worked out that way. The interesting thing is that the next year, my senior year, was a slow-down team.
“We probably averaged half the points that we had the year before, but we played tough defense. We switched from man to man to a zone defense. So he showed some versatility in coaching both of those different styles of teams.’’
“He was a great mentor,’’ said Charlie Heim, a former Jesuit assistant coach under Francis. “I thought he was a good leader and a good teacher and not just in the class room, but also to those of us who were coaching alongside of him.
“He really concentrated on what was going on whether that was the class room or the basketball court. He was very focused on everything and always looking for perfection. When it got around to coaching, Dick was all business. He was very professional.’’
In addition to playing for Francis, Henican served one season as his assistant coach after graduating from college and got to see a side of Francis his players normally did not.
“Dick had a great sense of humor, which most of the kids who played for him didn’t know, because on the court and around the team he was very serious and very strict,’’ Henican said. “He was a coach who kind of kept his distance from the kids.
“We weren’t allowed to talk on the court or in the locker room or on the bus on the way to a game. We had to sit there and think about the game and be serious about it. But, as I learned later, he had a very good sense of humor.’’
“If you went out socializing or you went to a ballgame together that you weren’t working, he was very relaxed and very friendly,’’ Heim said. “He was very open. He was just an all-around good guy. He really was.’’