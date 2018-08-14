The coaching turnover in St. Tammany Parish heading into the 2018-19 school year wasn’t just on the high school level.
Less than three weeks before the start of the regular season, St. Tammany Junior High in Slidell announced James Comeaux as its new football coach. Comeaux replaces Cameron Lewis, who left earlier in the month to become the baseball coach at Northlake Christian School in Covington.
“I’m excited to take over the program,” Comeaux said. “It has kind of been a bit of a whirlwind because of how quick I was hired in relation to the start of the season. We are just trying to get the whole thing started and get the ball rolling.
“There is a time crunch for sure. Coach Lewis gave us as much information as he possibly could before he left to help out with this year’s squad. The kids are working hard each and every day, and we are getting better each day.”
As is usually the case on the junior-high level, Comeaux said teaching the game is the top priority, especially prior to the start of the season.
“We have kind of gone over a play or two,” Comeaux said. “Just to introduce it to the kids. But on the junior-high level, regardless of the sport, you are teaching the basics and the fundamentals. For example, for us in football it is all about ball security, how to block and how to run a route correctly right now.
“My ultimate goal is to have a team that is disciplined and plays hard through the whistle. This team will be fundamentally sound. I know athleticism always helps to win games, but I believe you have to be a disciplined team and hustle every play if you want to win.”
St. Tammany Junior High is the main feeder school for Salmen High School, and Comeaux has met new Salmen head coach Eric Chuter.
“I met with him on Aug. 8,” Comeaux said. “He has been quite helpful through all of this, and it seems like he is doing some good things at Salmen.
“I believe in having a strong relationship with Salmen High, and I look forward to working with him.”