When coach Jeff Lupo looks back on his second season as head coach of the Brother Martin baseball team in a few months, he’ll have a clearer vision of how his team responded from their quiet, somber bus ride home from Boutte this past Sunday afternoon.
Will it be the apex point of a squad that can’t yet quite handle the pressures that a relatively successful non-district schedule will bring? Or will it set a fire inside a dugout of boys who are done waiting its turn to climb atop the fierce competitors in the Catholic League?
“Every situation can be a valuable learning experience, and (Sunday) was a humbling example,” Lupo said. “It puts everything in perspective, and these guys have to stay humble and hungry.
“This district can really eat you up with its competitiveness. There are no free games, but at the end of the day, it’s baseball, and you’re dealing with high school kids.”
The Crusaders find themselves perched atop the Division I power rankings as Tuesday’s game against Jesuit at John Ryan Stadium on Tuesday kicks off District 9-5A action. For a team that has fallen in the second round of the postseason three consecutive years and hasn't won a district title since 2014, positioning for playoff seeding is paramount if they should hope to have a shot at fighting for the school’s first state baseball title since 1996.
In a division with just 13 teams, District 9-5A competitors occupy four of the top five spots in the division heading into Tuesday. So far, Brother Martin has faced just one other divisional opponent this season, last year’s finalist St. Paul’s, who they fell to, 9-5. That game, along with Sunday’s 6-5 walk-off loss to Hahnville, mark two of the four times the Crusader pitching staff has given up at least six runs this season – they’re 2-2 in those games and 12-0 in the rest.
So it’s no secret Lupo has a particular focus on his starting pitching heading into a month-long stretch of the regular season with three games per week against opponents where his team needs to be in-sync every outing.
“There’s so much parody in this league, and that really comes down to pitching,” he said. “It’s which teams make the fewest, if any, mistakes. Those teams win. It’s who’s able to withstand that grind, who’s mentally prepared, and how do you handle adversity over the next month.”
On a roster that graduated just one starter from a year ago and several juniors in the starting lineup, pitching may prove to be the Crusaders’ biggest strength. Brandon Bonura, the team’s four-year returning starter, Brennan Stuprich and Jacob Cohen are set to man the team’s three-man rotation and have a combined 9-1 this season. In particular, Lupo said his workhorses have improved noticeably in cutting down on their walks, which during a demanding portion of the schedule is key. Having to rope in another starter in order to finish off a win, rather than being able to comfortably look to the bullpen late, could throw off the entire rotation for a week.
In essentially a 12-game mini-season, that could mean the difference between first-place and middle-of-the-pack.
“These teams are all extremely talented and well-coached, and you can be really humbled really fast,” the coach said. “You’ve got a lot of great players and teams and coaches just trying to make their own little mark. What I’ve tried to stress is to not worry about what everybody else is doing and just take care of one another.”
But in such a competitive district, it’ll be hard to keep from scoreboard watching during the week, especially with noted district powerhouse John Curtis, the two-time defending state champions, somewhat of an unknown with so many new starters.
Sunday’s game was a perfect example of what can happen if Lupo’s Crusaders get lax for even a moment rather than finishing the job. Up 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh to the Tigers, who entered with a 2-13 mark off a brutal early schedule, Brother Martin gave up a leadoff walk before hitting the next batter. A two-RBI double knotted things up, and an errant throw at the plate off the following base hit allowed the winning run to cross.
“That’s all about fundamentals,” the coach said. “And what’s most important is you’ve got to learn how to deal with ups and downs, even within games, and find a way to get through that.”