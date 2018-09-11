It takes about 25 seconds for Emery Young to attach his two prosthetic carbon fiber legs to his lower body.
It took a lot longer for the eighth-grader at William Pitcher Junior High School in Covington to overcome years of bullying and questions about what others perceived was wrong with him.
A two-year member of the Panthers football team, Young was born with amniotic band syndrome, which occurs when the fetus becomes entangled in fibrous stringlike amniotic bands in the womb, restricting blood flow and affecting the baby’s development. The syndrome caused Young to not have two fully developed legs.
“It was rough,” Young said. “Particularly when I was really young. All the kids kept asking questions about what happened to your legs and stuff. That led to bullying. But as I have grown up, I have started to find better ways to deal with it. I refuse to let it bother me anymore.
“I just feel comfortable in my own skin so much more now. I’m at the point in my life where I want people to see me as not only just another football player, but I also want to try and inspire other kids with my condition. I want to tell them that they can do whatever they want. I think I’m the perfect example of you can achieve anything in your life if you put your mind to it and work hard.”
William Pitcher Principal Amy Burns said Young is a true inspiration.
“He’s well-liked by his peers and is a typical junior high kid,” she said. “He has his moments where he may not be doing exactly what he is supposed to be doing, but for the most part he is just like everyone else.
“The great thing about Emery is that he is comfortable in who he is. That helps a lot and isn’t easy for any kid at this age.”
On the football field, Young sees significant playing time on the defensive line for the Panthers.
“I just love it,” he said of the sport. “I love the contact of the sport. I like to hit people.”
Panthers coach Aaron Thomas said Young is treated and acts no differently than any of his other players.
“I can remember the first time I ever talked to his mother,” Thomas said. “She told me to not treat him any different. If he goofs off, make him run. He may not be the fastest kid out here, but I’ll give you a great example of his determination. When we come out of the locker-room before practice we always do a 100-yard sprint. He’s not the winner of the race, but he never finishes in last place. That went a long way with me.
“He plays a lot for me defensively, and it isn’t because I feel sorry for him or anything like that. It’s because he is a good football player. He has the biggest heart of any football player I have ever coached. He is not going to give up on a play, even if his legs literally fall off. He never wants to come out of a game.”
The reaction from Young’s fellow Panther teammates has also been well-received, according to Thomas.
“From day one, the reaction has been positive,” he said. “From day one. I’ve never seen anyone on this team treat him any different from they would anyone else. It’s like his mother said; treat him like anyone else. They have done that.
“The thing now is we all joke about it because Emery jokes about it. For example, I’ve been coaching for 25 years and never have had a player ask for someone to go get his leg out of the locker-room. He jokes about himself and laughs right along with his teammates.”
Young said he is excited about going another level on the football field.
“The next mission I have is playing under the lights on Friday nights at Covington High School (William Pitcher’s feeder school),” he said. “I’m excited and ready to go."