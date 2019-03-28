Rummel baseball is not dead yet.
The Raiders, in fact, are alive and kicking in the Catholic League pennant race.
Rummel rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning that relievers Kyle Walker and Jackson Dennies made stand to record a 4-3 District 9-5A victory against Holy Cross on Thursday afternoon at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Walker pitched 3 1/3 solid innings of middle relief in advance of Dennies closing the door on a Tigers rally with a strikeout and fly out to end the game with the winning run at the plate.
Dennies, Rummel’s starting catcher when not starting on the mound, also drove in the first two of four runs in the fifth with a two-out bases-loaded single to right field that gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead.
Right fielder Chandler Fields then followed a walk to Walker with another two-out single to score scored teammates Ron Franklin and courtesy runner Brady Brehm with what proved to be the decisive runs good for a 4-1 lead.
“To be honest, I think we all were just a little too excited’’ at the start of district, Dennies said. “We needed that first big win (which came Saturday in a 7-4 victory against Shaw). Now that we’ve got it, I think we’re to big things. It’s onward and upward.’’
Rummel (15-7 overall, 2-3 in District 9-5A) won its second straight outing following that 0-3 hiccup that included district opening losses of 8-1 and 2-0 to two-time reigning Division I state champion John Curtis and a 6-3 defeat to Shaw.
“We’ve been on the other side of these because we didn’t make enough plays,’’ Rummel coach Nick Monica said. “Today we did. We made some big pitches and had some big at-bats. We did what we needed to do to win it instead of losing it.’’
The Raiders also dropped Holy Cross (10-10 overall, 2-1 in 9-5A) from the ranks of Catholic League unbeaten. The Tigers had a three-game winning streak broken that featured 2-0 and 11-0 victories against Shaw.
Rummel and Holy Cross complete their two-game Catholic League series at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross’ Tiger Park.
“This has happened to us too often,’’ Holy Cross coach Trey Guillot said. “We’re 3-6 in one-run ballgames. We strike out in the absolute most inopportune times. We’ve struggled to score runners from third base with two outs. The difference today was they got the hits with the bases-loaded and we didn’t.’’
Rummel awoke from some early doldrums with two outs in the bottom of the fifth by doubling its hit total to score all four of its runs on three hits to overcome a 1-0 deficit.
Rummel’s leadoff hitter Lance Johnson was hit by a pitch to start the two-out rally and advanced to third on first baseman Kade Rivera’s single. After Franklin was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Dennies delivered a hard-hit ball into right field for a 2-1 lead Fields followed one batter later with another hard hit into left to increase the margin to 4-1.
Walker (1-0) replaced starter Stephen Powers to earn his first career victory after having pitched only varsity inning a week earlier. The sophomore right-hander retired nine straight Tigers from the fourth into the seventh after hitting the second and third batters he faced until a walk and double prompted Dennies’ entry in the seventh.
Dennies then sandwiched his strikeout and fly out around the two-run, two-out single he surrendered to Holy Cross designed hitter Davis Stephens that trimmed the lead to 4-3.
“I didn’t know I would be pitching, none at all,’’ Walker said. “I was really nervous because I’ve never pitched in a game like this. But my team had my back.’’
Walker worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth brought by striking out two Tigers in succession after hitting two batters.
“I was just feeling it (by then),’’ Walker said. “I had never been in that situation before in high school. My heart was pounding. My catcher (Dennies) came out and said just throw it to my mitt. And that’s what I did.’’
The Tigers struck first with a single run in the top of the second by stringing together three hits. First baseman John Dade Wooden led off with a single to left, advanced to second on an ensuing center into center by catcher Luke St. Amant and later scored on a two-out infield single by leadoff batter Gavin Schulz.
Rummel entered Thursday four games back of league-leading Jesuit (15-6, 4-0) in the loss column, but still has two games remaining against the Blue Jays, who are not playing Catholic League games this weekend.
“I can definitely see the winner of this league having three losses,’’ Rummel’s Monica said. “After our third loss, our approach has been it’s one at a time and there’s nothing bigger than that (one).’’