SCOTT — The No. 8-seeded Northshore Panthers did what very few ever do.
First, the Panthers knocked off the top seed Byrd 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Then Northshore upended No. 5 Acadiana 2-1 on the road in the Division I girls soccer semifinals Friday at Bill Dotson Stadium.
Consequently, Northshore will be doing something that hasn’t happened since the 1980s — heading to the Division I girls soccer state championship game.
“That’s goes to show you the power rankings,” Northshore coach Brian Bertram said. “Two or three different results during the year would have changed all of that. It is what it is. You play who you have to play and go where you have to go.”
Northshore will now advance to the state final to be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the UL-Lafayette Soccer-Track Facility in Lafayette.
Friday’s semifinal game was largely determined by the wind … and the throw-in ability of junior Jordan Grigsby.
“When I first got here, I was more worried about the rain,” Bertram said. “When I got here and putting cones out for the warm-ups, I realized it’s pretty windy. It became a factor.
“We tried to get the wind in the first half and lost the toss. We knew it was going to be a factor. I would think it ended up helping us in the second half.”
The Rams had the wind at their back in the first half and controlled play for much of the half. Acadiana got a goal from Emma Young, off a Rammie Noel assist, for a 1-0 halftime lead and got of four shots on goal to two for Northshore.
In the second half, however, it was Northshore that ruled the wind.
First, senior Britney Bertram kicked in a sideline throw-in from Grigsby to tie it at 1-1 with 27:30 left in regulation.
“I’ll be honest, early in the year we were doing it a lot,” coach Bertram said. “When you look at the numbers of it and how effective it is, the percentages are kind of low, so we got away from it. We started having more possession in the final third, instead of throwing it across. We knew we had it if we needed it. It ended up showing big tonight.”
Then about 11 minutes later, Bertram was at it again with a goal from outside the box this time for the eventual game-winner.
“I don’t keep those kind of statistics,” coach Bertram said. “But she’s in the 40s (goals) on the season.”
The rest of the game was all about marking Acadiana High hot shot senior forward Rammie Noel.
You have got to keep “Rammie accountable, because she is explosive,” coach Bertram said. “She’s an unbelievable player. If you don’t, you’re not giving your team a chance to win. If you don’t hold her accountable or have some kind of awareness about her, she’s going to punish you.”