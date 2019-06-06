A dozen baseball players with New Orleans-area ties, including three who played their high school baseball in the Crescent City, were selected in this week’s MLB Draft.
Most notably, 2016 John Curtis grad Sean Bretz, who’s played for three separate teams during his college career, was snatched up in the 15th round on Wednesday by the Kansas City Royals.
After winning a Class 3A state title with the Patriots as a junior, the pitcher signed with Spring Hill College and quickly became the team’s Friday starter. There, he put together an 8-1 record and a 1.57 ERA in 16 appearances as a freshman while holding opponents to a .190 batting average.
In 2018, he transferred to Delgado, where he posted a staff-best 7-1 mark with a 3.00 ERA in 10 appearances, pushing the Dolphins to a Region XXIII Division I championship and an NJCAA South Central District title. In Houston this season, he took the mound 20 times – all in relief – and finished with a 2-1 record with a 2.53 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 innings.
Two of Tulane’s record-tying six draftees also hailed from New Orleans-area high schools, including Country Day’s Grant Mathews and Rummel’s Kaleb Roper. Roper, the senior Friday night starter for the Green Wave, was taken in the 29th round by the Chicago White Sox after leading Tulane’s pitching staff in wins, ERA, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts as a second team All-American Athletic Conference honoree. He began his college career with the University of Arizona before transferring to San Jacinto College.
Mathews, a junior outfielder and designated hitter, was taken in the 38th round by the Atlanta Braves after a season where he hit .319 and started all but one game.
Additionally, Tulane high school signee Justin Campbell was selected by the Houston Astros in the 18th round, while Green Wave junior college commitments Ben Thompson (Braves, 28th round) and Donovan Benoit (Rangers, 36th) also have New Orleans ties, as does UNO pitcher Reeves Martin, who was taken in the 21st round by the Seattle Mariners, and UNO high school commitment Max Dias, who was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 37th round.
Holy Cross names new cross country, track and field coach
After serving for the past four years under outgoing high school cross country and distance track and field coach Sean Allerton, Benjamin Sines has been named as Holy Cross’ next head coach of both high school cross country and track and field teams for the upcoming school year, according to a press release.
Previously, Sines had coached the school’s fifth and sixth-grade teams to back-to-back championships in the New Orleans Athletic League. He’s also helped coach runners from Mt. Carmel Academy, Archbishop Rummel and Holy Cross to all-district, all-regional and all-state honors as an assistant.
Previously, Sines was a Tennessee state champion in both cross country and track and field in high school himself, and he competed in both at the college level in Division III and NAIA, where he landed an All-Regional distinction in 2007.
“Coach Allerton has been an enormous influence on my coaching philosophy and knowledge, and I know that I speak for the entire cross country and track program when I say that he is one of the best,” Sines said in the release. “He is my good friend, and I look forward to putting to work all that I have learned from him.”
Holy Cross finished seventh-overall as a team in this fall’s Class 5A boys state cross country meet, and the school finished tied for 32nd with two points in the Class 5A state track and field meet in May. The cross country program won back-to-back Class 3A state team titles in 2009-10.
Nusloch named Greater New Orleans Area Athlete of the Month
Powered by finishing a high school track and field career where she won back-to-back-to-back individual state titles in three separate events, Academy of the Sacred Heart senior runner Mary Nusloch has been named the Greater New Orleans Sports Award Selection Committee’s Athlete of the Month for the month of May.
The reigning Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year won the 800 meters (2:20.56), 1,600 meters (5:11.39) and 3,200 meters (11:36.70) in Class 3A back on May 4 at the state meet in Baton Rouge, while anchoring the winning 4x800 meter relay squad (9:51.03) that led to Academy of the Sacred Heart’s second state track and field team championship in as many years.
Nusloch finished her high school running career as a 14-time individual state champion, including nine in outdoor track, three in indoor track and two in cross country.