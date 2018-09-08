For the first three quarters, the Rummel Raiders appeared to have done just enough to escape with a win. By the end of the fourth quarter, that all changed.
But Quarterback Av Smith accounted for three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, on his way to helping the Escambia (Florida) Gators complete a 21-8 come-from-behind win over Rummel on Saturday night at Joe Yenni stadium.
The Raiders (1-1) got off to a hot start, scoring on their first possession. That ended up being Rummel’s only points as the Raiders offense clearly lacked a big-time playmaker with receiver Koy Moore, a Southern California commitment, sidelined by an injury.
Starting running back Jalen Sturgis, fresh off of a big game last week against Gulfport (Mississippi) was held in check with a modest 80 yards rushing. Star quarterback and UL-Lafayette commitment Chandler Fields clearly finished just 7 of 19 passing for 92 yards.
“Tonight was a step backwards for us,” Rummel coach Jay Roth said. “Our defense played well enough to win, but our offense kept putting them back on the field. After the first drive we were nonexistent on offense. Bad snaps, personal fouls, we just made too many mistakes, and we have to get that fixed going forward.”
Rummel’s 11 penalties cost them 120 yards of field position. The Raiders also lost two fumbles to keep the defense on the field all night.
“Rummel’s got an excellent, well-coached team,” Gators coach Mike Bennett said. “It feels great. Our coaches did a great job, and our players did a great job.”
Rummel’s only offensive points came when Fields took off running for an 18-yard touchdown on the Raiders' first possession to take a 6-0 lead after the missed the extra point. Rummel got another two points when Escambia botched a snap on a punt attempt, causing a pile up in the end zone where the Gators recovered it, but took a safety.
In the third quarter, Smith found Deterius Gideon from 12 yards out to put the Gators on the board. A two-point converstion failed, leaving the score 8-6.
Early in the fourth, Smith completed a deep pass to Jaylen Blackmon who took it the rest of the way on a 52-yard touchdown. Smith ran it in for the two-point conversion, giving Escambia a 14-8 lead. Smith completed 20 of 34 passes.
With just 3:14 remaining, Escambia's Smith ran it in from 2 yards out, and Ronnie Perez’s kick put the Gators ahead 21-8.
Rummel will take on Riverside next week.