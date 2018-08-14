One of the state's top defensive players plans to play collegiately outside the state of Louisiana.
Warren Easton cornerback Chester Kimbrough verbally committed to the University of Florida on Monday night.
Kimbrough announced his decision on Twitter.
He visited the Gainesville campus in April and in July before making his announcement.
The 5-foot-11, 170 pound Kimbrough is a 4-star recruit according to 247 Sports.
He had offers from eight schools in the SEC, including LSU and Alabama.
Easton is the fourth Class of 2019 player from Easton to make a verbal commitment.
He joins offensive lineman Caleb Etienne (Ole Miss), receiver Kiaeem Green (Louisiana Tech), and safety Jahmal Sam (Louisiana Lafayette).
Quarterback Lance LeGendre originally committed to Kansas, but de-committed and reopened his recruitment.
The 6-foot-2, 205 pound Legendre is a 4-star recruit and considered by most to be the top quarterback in Louisiana.
Hannan making coaching change
Archibishop Hannan will have a new baseball coach in the spring. Chris Yeager was dismissed as the school's head coach for undisclosed reasons.
Yeager spent three seasons at Hannan, leading the team to a district championship all three years.
Paul Wineski, an assistant for the Hawks, is expected to be replace Yeager, according to sources.
With the change, there will now be four schools in St. Tammany Parish with new baseball coaches in the spring. The other three schools that have made coaching changes are: Mandeville, Northlake Christian and Pearl River.
Football scrimmages
Two football scrimmages are scheduled for Wednesday, kicking off a slate of scrimmages this week in the greater New Orleans area.
John Curtis will travel to play at St. Paul's, while Helen Cox will travel to Yenni Stadium to play Rummel in a pair of practice sessions.
Both scrimmages are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Here is a full list of this week's scrimmages.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
John Curtis at St. Paul’s, 5:30 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. Rummel at Joe Yenni, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 16
KIPP Renaissance vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Harrell Playground, 3:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Jesuit at Tad Gormley, 5 p.m.
Pope John Paul II, Thomas Jefferson, Country Day at Country Day, 5 p.m.
West St. John at Lutcher, 5 p.m.
Holy Cross at Mandeville, 5:30 p.m.
Slidell, Live Oak, Franklinton at Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.
Karr at East St. John, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Chalmette at Hannan, 6 p.m.
Bogalusa at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.
Haynes at St. Martin’s, TBD
Hammond vs. Lakeshore, TBD
Friday, Aug. 17
Abramson Sci vs. Avoyelles at Moreauville, 4:30 p.m.
Landry-Walker vs. St. Augustine at Tad Gormley, 5 p.m.
Northshore at Hahnville, 5:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse at West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Salmen at Destrehan, 5:30 p.m.
South Plaquemines vs. Bonnabel at Joe Yenni, 6 p.m.
Fisher, Kenner Discovery, Ben Franklin at Muss Bertolino, 6 p.m.
Lusher, Grace King, Abramson Sci at Joe Brown Victory Field, 6 p.m.
Ellender at Riverside, 6 p.m.
South Terrebonne at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.
Newman at St. Thomas Aquinas, TBA
- Rod Walker, David Folse, Mike Strom contributed to this report