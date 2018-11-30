BY WILL PENEGUY
Special to The Advocate
Jesuit’s basketball team moved a step closer to something it has not achieved since 2009 on Friday night with a 59-49 victory over Slidell in the the CYO basketball tournament .
The unbeaten Jays, who’ve won 11 championships in the prestigious 65-year-old tournament, jumped out to an 8-0 lead at the Jesuit gym and never trailed against the Tigers (7-2). Jesuit last won the title in 2009.
Jesuit (8-0) will meet Holy Cross in Saturday’s final at Jesuit at 7 p.m.
Holy Cross defeated De La Salle 69-67 defeated in the second game.
Jeremy Lindsey’s four key free throws enabled Holy Cross (6-1) to outlast the Cavaliers (4-3). Lindsey finished with 14 points. Kalil Thomas had 16 for the Tigers.
In the opener, Jesuit’s defense produced a series of possession changes at the beginning of the game and then again at the end of the second quarter. Those two bursts of turnovers and steals enabled the Jays to lead 26-18 at halftime.
During the first quarter alone, Jesuit’s defense produced three steals and four Slidell turnovers.
“We played very well defensively for the most part,” Jesuit coach Chris Jennings said. “We contained their drives ... and they like to penetrate a lot. We did a good job on that.”
With 3:25 remaining until halftime, Jesuit enjoyed a 20-12 lead, but Slidell scored on three consecutive possessions to cut the lead to 20-18.
A drive by Kyle Haupt gave the Jays a 22-18 lead with a minute left and after a Slidell turnover, Jesuit scored five points in the final four seconds for a 26-18 advantage.
Elijah Morgan, who had 10 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, drove the baseline for a bucket and a foul shot. He missed the free throw, but after the ball went off a Slidell player, Morgan’s miss from the corner was tapped in by Zachary Debleiux just before the buzzer.
Slidell outscored the Jays 7-2 in the opening minutes of the third quarter but Morgan added another 10 points in the period as the Jays pulled away to a 42-27 advantage. They led 42-31 by quarter’s end. Jesuit’s biggest lead came with three minutes remaining, 55-42.
Slidell post player Kolby Warren scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half.
“We didn’t have a lot of ball movement (in the first half) and we got into a little trouble because of that,” said Slidell Coach. (Warren) is our best guy down there and we’ve got to move the ball to get the defensive shifts to get the ball (to him). They had great help side defense on the backside.”
“He’s really good,” Jennings said. “That’s probably the most we’ve given up to an individual player all year.”