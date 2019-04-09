It didn’t take long for Belle Chasse to pounce on Warren Easton in their 5-2 win Tuesday night.
The Cardinals broke out to an early lead as Mark Plaisance launched a first inning solo home run to left field that put the Cardinals on the board. Belle Chasse added to that lead for a 2-0 advantage in the District 9-4A game.
In the second inning, Plaisance sent home two Cardinals runners with a double to a gap in right field for a 4-0 lead, which proved to be enough.
“I put a lot of work in, me and my boys. I’ve been hitting the ball well and just tried to make contact and get it done,” Plaisance said.
Cardinals coach Jeff Vitrano concurred.
“Mark’s been hitting the ball well and we’ve been working a lot on hitting the ball to right field," Vitrano said. "He’s becoming a really good hitter as far as knowing what we’re trying to do with him."
The Cardinals (11-13, 4-2) were paced on the mound by pitcher Cade Creppel, who got his first start after spending time as a relief pitcher this year.
Creppel scattered three hits and two runs (none earned) over five innings. He struck out six. Creppel held Easton scoreless through five innings before he was replaced by Kade Armstrong.
“It feels pretty good. I had to do what I had to do and whenever I ran out of juice, my other pitcher Kade, he came in for me and closed it up for us,” Creppel said.
Creppel said Plaisance’s hitting gave him confidence and motivated him to hold up on the defensive end.
“It drove me. It made me think that, ‘All right, now I need to do my job on the mound and shut them out and make sure they don’t score any runs and make sure they don’t get any hits,’ ” Creppel said.
In the sixth inning, the Eagles battled back and scored two runs on a throwing error to third base and a wild pitch by Armstrong, something both Creppel and Plaisance said they need to clean up moving forward.
“We need to work on finishing the game completely, instead of letting them score two in the sixth. We need to finish it in the fifth,” Creppel said.
“We’ve just been struggling all year with two outs and we can’t get the third out. If we can get that third out then there are no runs and it’s a good game,” Plaisance said.
Warren Easton fell 14-9, 3-1 in the District 9-4A race, with Karr (10-7-1, 4-0) leading the way.
Vitrano said the win was big for the Cardinals to help them with power points, playoff implications, while keeping them in the district hunt.
“I think we’re going to be all right. We’re trying to turn it around and do things the right way and I think we’re coming together right now to do that,” Vitrano said. “We hit the ball a little bit better today, but if we clean up those errors we’re going to be a team to reckoned with."
Warren Easton coach Bernard Dyer said the Eagles will focus on closing their district schedule strong.
“I told the kids we still control our own destiny," Dyer said. "If we can win Thursday and if we beat Karr in two games next week, we can still win district, so we’re fine.
"Other than that, hats off to Belle Chasse. They’re a well-coached team. We knew coming in here it was going to be hard and those kids play hard every year.”