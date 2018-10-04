Thursday's scores

Baton Rouge area

Capitol 54, Northeast 20

Kentwood 48, White Castle 6

Plaquemine 31, Tara 0

Southern Lab 69, St. John 19

Statewide

Basile 2, South Cameron 0

Captain Shreve 23, Parkway 2

Catholic-New Iberia 63, West St. Mary 26

Erath 36, Berwick 14

Fontainebleau 21, Hammond 16

Hannan 13, Sumner 6

Helen Cox 43, McMain 18

Lake Charles College Prep 28, South Beauregard 0

Lakeshore 47, John F. Kennedy 0

Leesville 41, Buckeye 14

Mandeville 17, Northshore 7

Opelousas Catholic 32, Sacred Heart 0

Ouachita Christian 39, Cedar Creek 0

Pine Prairie 43, Mamou 13

Rosepine 35, Vinton 16

South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 20

Slidell 59, Ponchatoula 22

St. Paul’s 32, Covington 7

Vandebilt Catholic 34, Ellender 0

Warren Easton 46, Pan American 14

West Ouachita 35, DeRidder 16

Friday's games

District 7-5A

Destrehan vs. East St. John at Keller

District 8-5A

Ehret vs. Bonnabel at Yenni

West Jefferson at Chalmette

Landry-Walker vs. Higgins at Memtsas

District 9-5A

St. Augustine at Shaw, 3:30 p.m.

John Curtis vs. Jesuit at Yulman

District 10-3A

De La Salle vs. Haynes at Bertolino

Donaldsonville at St. James

Lusher at St. Charles Catholic

District 8-2A

Pope John Paul II at Springfield

Independence at Northlake Christian

Amite at Pine

District 9-2A

Country Day at Newman

South Plaquemines at Riverside

District 8-1A

West St. John at Houma Christian

Nondistrict

Cohen vs. Ben Franklin at Pan American, 6 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. Karr at Behrman

Bastrop vs. Brother Martin at Gormley

Pearl River at Hahnville

Salmen at Franklinton

Riverdale at Fisher

Westminster Christian vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground

St. Martin’s at Ascension Christian

Saturday

District 9-5A

Holy Cross vs. Rummel at Yenni

District 9-3A

Abramson Sci vs. Sophie Wright at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas

Nondistrict

Madison Prep vs. Carver at Joe Brown

Swimming results

Metro dual meet

At UNO

Girls

50-yard freestyle: 1. Hailey Reynolds, Mount Carmel, 26.57; 2. Keyana Zahiri, Ben Franklin, 28.39; 3. Margaret Sampson-Green, Ben Franklin, 29.15.

100 freestyle: 1. Kathryn Mipro, Cabrini, 58.26; 2. Ayrece Hodges, Morris Jeff, 1:03.38; 3. Julia Nunez, Mount Carmel, 1:03.46.

200 freestyle: 1. Kathryn Mipro, Cabrini, 2:02.97; 2. Sarah Keith, Cabrini, 2:12.66; 3. Elise Bourgeois, Ben Franklin, 2:12.68.

500 freestyle: 1. Sarah Keith, Cabrini, 5:43.01; 2. Hailey Reynolds, Mount Carmel, 5:43.42; 3. Erin Dudenhefer, Mount Carmel, 6:07.14.

100 backstroke: 1. Caeleigh Miller, Mount Carmel, 1:09.76; 2. Chloe Beebe, Mount Carmel, 1:10.60; 3. Olivia Elam, Ursuline, 1:13.25.

100 breaststroke: 1. Isa Cambias, Ursuline, 1:15.37; 2. Leah Wortmann, Mount Carmel, 1:18.61; 3. Madisyn England, Cabrini, 1:19.08.

100 butterfly: 1. Emily Schexnayder, Mount Carmel, 1:00.48; 2. Chloe Beebe, Mount Carmel, 1:08.00; 3. Elise Bourgeois, Ben Franklin, 1:09.85.

200-yard IM: 1. Emily Schexnayder, Mount Carmel, 1:18.46; 2. Ayrece Hodges, Morris Jeff, 2:36.12; 3. Olivia Elam, Ursuline, 2:43.02.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 1:50.39; 2. Cabrini, 1:53.65; 3. Mount Carmel ‘B’, 2:02.64.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 4:01.05; 2. Mount Carmel ‘B’, 4:34.84;l 3. Ursuline, 4:53.07.

200 medley relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 2:02.28; 2. Cabrini, 2:07.86; 3. Ben Franklin, 2:13.86.

Boys

50-yard freestyle: 1. Reed Kronlege, Jesuit, 23.82; 2. Andrew McNeil, Jesuit, 24.35; 3. Andrew Schwartz, Jesuit, 24.78.

100 freestyle: 1. Gavin Langston, Jesuit, 52.24; 2. Zachary Davis, Jesuit, 55.21; 3. Todd Hunt, Jesuit, 58.76.

200 freestyle: 1. Joel Guerra, Jesuit, 2:02.73; 2. Parker Shaffer, Jesuit, 2:16.73; 3. William Faucheux, Jesuit, 2:25.77.

500 freestyle: 1. Egan Trahant, Jesuit, 5:29.31; 2. Rudy Horvath, Jesuit, 6:02.94; 3. Ethan Solomon, De La Salle, 8:17.45.

100 backstroke: 1. Ryan Danna, Jesuit, 1:01.87; 2. Brennan Kernion, Jesuit, 1:06.69; 3. Thomas Cecola, Jesuit, 1:09.63.

100 breaststroke: 1. Philip Endom, Jesuit, 1:05.64; 2. Matt Moore, Jesuit, 1:06.15; 3. Nick Nobile, Jesuit, 1:15.90.

100 butterfly: 1. Michael Foley, Jesuit, 55.26; 2. Sam Hanemann, Jesuit, 1:01.01; 3. Michael Goins, Ben Franklin, 1:01.24.

200 IM: 1. Evan Ehrensing, Jesuit, 2:12.13; 2. Andrew McNeil, Jesuit, 2:15.24; 3. Jason Ha, Jesuit, 2:16.37.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Jesuit ‘B’, 1:39.51; 2. Jesuit, 1:40.71; 3. Ben Franklin, 1:54.08.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Jesuit, 4:01.45; 2. Ben Franklin, 4:42.71; 3. De La Salle, 5:33.20.

200 medley relay: 1. Jesuit, 1:46.15; 2. Jesuit ‘B’, 1:50.92; 3. Jesuit ‘C’, 1:59.01.

Metro New Orleans

At Mimosa

Girls

50-yard freestyle: 1. Chloe Jorns, Chalmette, 28.91; 2. Tabitha Bruscato, Chalmette, 32.51; 3. Remi Mato, Hahnville, 34.32.

100 freestyle: Sarah Gassen, Hahnville, 1:05.80; 2. Maigen Morales, Chalmette, 1:07.42; 3. Faith Johnson, Chalmette, 1:16.39.

200 freestyle: 1. Faith Johnson, Chalmette, 2:49.03; 2. Elizabeth-Ann Mosley, Hahnville, 3:14.69.

500 freestyle: 1. Chloe Jorns, Chalmette, 6:37.20; 2. Avery Miller, Hahnville, 7:13.12; 3. Elizabeth-Ann Mosley, Hahnville, 8:53.08.

100 backstroke: 1. Claire Plaisance, Hahnville, 1:07.03; 2. Sarah Gassen. Hahnville, 1:14.10; 3. Maigen Morales, Chalmette, 1:15.46.

100 breaststroke: 1. Carson Wilkie, Hahnville, 1:30.13; 2. Alyssa Bordelon, Hahnville, 1:32.06; 3. Hannah Chatham, Hahnville, 1:32.32.

100 butterfly: 1. Claire Plaisance, Hahnville, 1:11.44; 2. Carson Wilkie, Hahnville, 1:26.74; 3. Haley Ruiz, Chalmette, 1:33.36.

200 IM: 1. Alyssa Bordelon, Hahnville, 3:02.13.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Chalmette, 2:14.45; 2. Hahnville, 2:22.09; 3. Hahnville ‘B’, 3:37.61.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Hahnville, 4:48.12; 2. Chalmette, 5:08.13; 3. Hahnville ‘B’, 6:20.16.

200 medley relay: 1. Hahnville, 2:19.05; 2. Chalmette, 2:26.42; 3. Hahnville ‘B’, 2:32.72.

50 freestyle: 1. Rhett Comeaux, Hahnville, 24.94; 2. Edwin Krieger, Chalmette, 25.93; 3. Billy Davis, Hahnville., 27.79.

100 freestyle: 1. Joey Richard, Hahnville, 57.25; 2. Rhett Comeaux, Hahnville, 1:00.65; 3. Edwin Krieger, Chalmette, 1:00.70.

200 freestyle: 1. Joey Richard, Hahnville, 2:01.12; 2. Aiden Edler, Chalmette, 2:14.62; 3. Elijah LoCoco, Hahnville, 3:31.12.

Boys

500-yard freestyle: 1. Elijah LoCoco, Hahnville, 7:02.48; 2. Gregory Smith, Hahnville, 7:58.97; 3. James Savage, Hahnville, 8:10.48.

100 backstroke: 1. Mikey McGuire, Hahnville, 1:10.61; 2. Logan Cavalier, Hahnville. 1:13.86; 3. Everett Watson, Hahnville, 1:23.07.

100 breaststroke: 1. Brady Dufrene, Hahnville, 1:21.93; 2. Billy Davis, Hahnville, 1:28.32; 3. Jalen Markey, Hahnville, 1:33.71.

100 butterfly: 1. Mikey McGuire, Hahnville, 1:02.30; 2. Aiden Edler, Chalmette, 1:05.63; 3. Brady Dufrene, Hahnville, 1:17.01.

200 IM: 1. Joshua Anderson, Hahnville, 3:11.43; 2. Kevin Robinson, Hahnville, 3:22.48; 3. Jalen Markey, Hahnville, 3:22.69.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Chalmette, 2:04.67; 2. Hahnville, 2:10.17; 3. Hahnville ‘B’, 2:24.69.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Hahnville, 4:12.90; 2. Chalmette, 4:45.30; 3. Hahnville ‘B’, 5:03.85.

200 medley relay: 1. Hahnville, 2:08.30; 2. Hahnville ‘B’, 2:18.63; 3. Chalmette, 2:23.45.

Volleyball schedule

Friday

Archbishop Hannan hosts Tourney TBA

Curtis at Riverdale

Fontainebleau at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Carver

Mandeville at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA

Northshore at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA

Slidell at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA

St. Katharine Drexel at Crescent City

St. Scholastica at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA

Saturday

Archbishop Hannan hosts Tourney TBA

Country Day at Dominican

Evangel at Curtis

Fontainebleau at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA

Mandeville at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA

Northshore at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA

Slidell at Archbishop Hannan Tourney

St. Amant at Chapelle

St. Scholastica at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA

