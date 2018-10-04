Thursday's scores
Baton Rouge area
Capitol 54, Northeast 20
Kentwood 48, White Castle 6
Plaquemine 31, Tara 0
Southern Lab 69, St. John 19
Statewide
Basile 2, South Cameron 0
Captain Shreve 23, Parkway 2
Catholic-New Iberia 63, West St. Mary 26
Erath 36, Berwick 14
Fontainebleau 21, Hammond 16
Hannan 13, Sumner 6
Helen Cox 43, McMain 18
Lake Charles College Prep 28, South Beauregard 0
Lakeshore 47, John F. Kennedy 0
Leesville 41, Buckeye 14
Mandeville 17, Northshore 7
Opelousas Catholic 32, Sacred Heart 0
Ouachita Christian 39, Cedar Creek 0
Pine Prairie 43, Mamou 13
Rosepine 35, Vinton 16
South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 20
Slidell 59, Ponchatoula 22
St. Paul’s 32, Covington 7
Vandebilt Catholic 34, Ellender 0
Warren Easton 46, Pan American 14
West Ouachita 35, DeRidder 16
Friday's games
District 7-5A
Destrehan vs. East St. John at Keller
District 8-5A
Ehret vs. Bonnabel at Yenni
West Jefferson at Chalmette
Landry-Walker vs. Higgins at Memtsas
District 9-5A
St. Augustine at Shaw, 3:30 p.m.
John Curtis vs. Jesuit at Yulman
District 10-3A
De La Salle vs. Haynes at Bertolino
Donaldsonville at St. James
Lusher at St. Charles Catholic
District 8-2A
Pope John Paul II at Springfield
Independence at Northlake Christian
Amite at Pine
District 9-2A
Country Day at Newman
South Plaquemines at Riverside
District 8-1A
West St. John at Houma Christian
Nondistrict
Cohen vs. Ben Franklin at Pan American, 6 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Karr at Behrman
Bastrop vs. Brother Martin at Gormley
Pearl River at Hahnville
Salmen at Franklinton
Riverdale at Fisher
Westminster Christian vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground
St. Martin’s at Ascension Christian
Saturday
District 9-5A
Holy Cross vs. Rummel at Yenni
District 9-3A
Abramson Sci vs. Sophie Wright at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas
Nondistrict
Madison Prep vs. Carver at Joe Brown
Swimming results
Metro dual meet
At UNO
Girls
50-yard freestyle: 1. Hailey Reynolds, Mount Carmel, 26.57; 2. Keyana Zahiri, Ben Franklin, 28.39; 3. Margaret Sampson-Green, Ben Franklin, 29.15.
100 freestyle: 1. Kathryn Mipro, Cabrini, 58.26; 2. Ayrece Hodges, Morris Jeff, 1:03.38; 3. Julia Nunez, Mount Carmel, 1:03.46.
200 freestyle: 1. Kathryn Mipro, Cabrini, 2:02.97; 2. Sarah Keith, Cabrini, 2:12.66; 3. Elise Bourgeois, Ben Franklin, 2:12.68.
500 freestyle: 1. Sarah Keith, Cabrini, 5:43.01; 2. Hailey Reynolds, Mount Carmel, 5:43.42; 3. Erin Dudenhefer, Mount Carmel, 6:07.14.
100 backstroke: 1. Caeleigh Miller, Mount Carmel, 1:09.76; 2. Chloe Beebe, Mount Carmel, 1:10.60; 3. Olivia Elam, Ursuline, 1:13.25.
100 breaststroke: 1. Isa Cambias, Ursuline, 1:15.37; 2. Leah Wortmann, Mount Carmel, 1:18.61; 3. Madisyn England, Cabrini, 1:19.08.
100 butterfly: 1. Emily Schexnayder, Mount Carmel, 1:00.48; 2. Chloe Beebe, Mount Carmel, 1:08.00; 3. Elise Bourgeois, Ben Franklin, 1:09.85.
200-yard IM: 1. Emily Schexnayder, Mount Carmel, 1:18.46; 2. Ayrece Hodges, Morris Jeff, 2:36.12; 3. Olivia Elam, Ursuline, 2:43.02.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 1:50.39; 2. Cabrini, 1:53.65; 3. Mount Carmel ‘B’, 2:02.64.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 4:01.05; 2. Mount Carmel ‘B’, 4:34.84;l 3. Ursuline, 4:53.07.
200 medley relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 2:02.28; 2. Cabrini, 2:07.86; 3. Ben Franklin, 2:13.86.
Boys
50-yard freestyle: 1. Reed Kronlege, Jesuit, 23.82; 2. Andrew McNeil, Jesuit, 24.35; 3. Andrew Schwartz, Jesuit, 24.78.
100 freestyle: 1. Gavin Langston, Jesuit, 52.24; 2. Zachary Davis, Jesuit, 55.21; 3. Todd Hunt, Jesuit, 58.76.
200 freestyle: 1. Joel Guerra, Jesuit, 2:02.73; 2. Parker Shaffer, Jesuit, 2:16.73; 3. William Faucheux, Jesuit, 2:25.77.
500 freestyle: 1. Egan Trahant, Jesuit, 5:29.31; 2. Rudy Horvath, Jesuit, 6:02.94; 3. Ethan Solomon, De La Salle, 8:17.45.
100 backstroke: 1. Ryan Danna, Jesuit, 1:01.87; 2. Brennan Kernion, Jesuit, 1:06.69; 3. Thomas Cecola, Jesuit, 1:09.63.
100 breaststroke: 1. Philip Endom, Jesuit, 1:05.64; 2. Matt Moore, Jesuit, 1:06.15; 3. Nick Nobile, Jesuit, 1:15.90.
100 butterfly: 1. Michael Foley, Jesuit, 55.26; 2. Sam Hanemann, Jesuit, 1:01.01; 3. Michael Goins, Ben Franklin, 1:01.24.
200 IM: 1. Evan Ehrensing, Jesuit, 2:12.13; 2. Andrew McNeil, Jesuit, 2:15.24; 3. Jason Ha, Jesuit, 2:16.37.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jesuit ‘B’, 1:39.51; 2. Jesuit, 1:40.71; 3. Ben Franklin, 1:54.08.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jesuit, 4:01.45; 2. Ben Franklin, 4:42.71; 3. De La Salle, 5:33.20.
200 medley relay: 1. Jesuit, 1:46.15; 2. Jesuit ‘B’, 1:50.92; 3. Jesuit ‘C’, 1:59.01.
Metro New Orleans
At Mimosa
Girls
50-yard freestyle: 1. Chloe Jorns, Chalmette, 28.91; 2. Tabitha Bruscato, Chalmette, 32.51; 3. Remi Mato, Hahnville, 34.32.
100 freestyle: Sarah Gassen, Hahnville, 1:05.80; 2. Maigen Morales, Chalmette, 1:07.42; 3. Faith Johnson, Chalmette, 1:16.39.
200 freestyle: 1. Faith Johnson, Chalmette, 2:49.03; 2. Elizabeth-Ann Mosley, Hahnville, 3:14.69.
500 freestyle: 1. Chloe Jorns, Chalmette, 6:37.20; 2. Avery Miller, Hahnville, 7:13.12; 3. Elizabeth-Ann Mosley, Hahnville, 8:53.08.
100 backstroke: 1. Claire Plaisance, Hahnville, 1:07.03; 2. Sarah Gassen. Hahnville, 1:14.10; 3. Maigen Morales, Chalmette, 1:15.46.
100 breaststroke: 1. Carson Wilkie, Hahnville, 1:30.13; 2. Alyssa Bordelon, Hahnville, 1:32.06; 3. Hannah Chatham, Hahnville, 1:32.32.
100 butterfly: 1. Claire Plaisance, Hahnville, 1:11.44; 2. Carson Wilkie, Hahnville, 1:26.74; 3. Haley Ruiz, Chalmette, 1:33.36.
200 IM: 1. Alyssa Bordelon, Hahnville, 3:02.13.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Chalmette, 2:14.45; 2. Hahnville, 2:22.09; 3. Hahnville ‘B’, 3:37.61.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Hahnville, 4:48.12; 2. Chalmette, 5:08.13; 3. Hahnville ‘B’, 6:20.16.
200 medley relay: 1. Hahnville, 2:19.05; 2. Chalmette, 2:26.42; 3. Hahnville ‘B’, 2:32.72.
50 freestyle: 1. Rhett Comeaux, Hahnville, 24.94; 2. Edwin Krieger, Chalmette, 25.93; 3. Billy Davis, Hahnville., 27.79.
100 freestyle: 1. Joey Richard, Hahnville, 57.25; 2. Rhett Comeaux, Hahnville, 1:00.65; 3. Edwin Krieger, Chalmette, 1:00.70.
200 freestyle: 1. Joey Richard, Hahnville, 2:01.12; 2. Aiden Edler, Chalmette, 2:14.62; 3. Elijah LoCoco, Hahnville, 3:31.12.
Boys
500-yard freestyle: 1. Elijah LoCoco, Hahnville, 7:02.48; 2. Gregory Smith, Hahnville, 7:58.97; 3. James Savage, Hahnville, 8:10.48.
100 backstroke: 1. Mikey McGuire, Hahnville, 1:10.61; 2. Logan Cavalier, Hahnville. 1:13.86; 3. Everett Watson, Hahnville, 1:23.07.
100 breaststroke: 1. Brady Dufrene, Hahnville, 1:21.93; 2. Billy Davis, Hahnville, 1:28.32; 3. Jalen Markey, Hahnville, 1:33.71.
100 butterfly: 1. Mikey McGuire, Hahnville, 1:02.30; 2. Aiden Edler, Chalmette, 1:05.63; 3. Brady Dufrene, Hahnville, 1:17.01.
200 IM: 1. Joshua Anderson, Hahnville, 3:11.43; 2. Kevin Robinson, Hahnville, 3:22.48; 3. Jalen Markey, Hahnville, 3:22.69.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Chalmette, 2:04.67; 2. Hahnville, 2:10.17; 3. Hahnville ‘B’, 2:24.69.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Hahnville, 4:12.90; 2. Chalmette, 4:45.30; 3. Hahnville ‘B’, 5:03.85.
200 medley relay: 1. Hahnville, 2:08.30; 2. Hahnville ‘B’, 2:18.63; 3. Chalmette, 2:23.45.
Volleyball schedule
Friday
Archbishop Hannan hosts Tourney TBA
Curtis at Riverdale
Fontainebleau at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Carver
Mandeville at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA
Northshore at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA
Slidell at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA
St. Katharine Drexel at Crescent City
St. Scholastica at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA
Saturday
Archbishop Hannan hosts Tourney TBA
Country Day at Dominican
Evangel at Curtis
Fontainebleau at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA
Mandeville at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA
Northshore at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA
Slidell at Archbishop Hannan Tourney
St. Amant at Chapelle
St. Scholastica at Archbishop Hannan Tourney TBA