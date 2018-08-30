The rivalry is less than a decade old, but anytime Fontainebleau and Lakeshore hit the football field against each other, expects some fireworks.
Close to 10,000 are projected to pack The Dawg House on the Fontainebleau High campus Friday night, as the Bulldogs and Titans strap it up in the season opener for both squads at 7 p.m.
“I think it is a great way to start off a season,” Fontainebleau coach Chris Blocker said. “It’s a great way to open up the football season for the community, the students and really everyone involved.”
One of the most competitive rivalries in St. Tammany Parish, the Bulldogs hold a 4-3 series advantage over the Titans. Lakeshore defeated Fontainebleau 49-10 last season in Titan Stadium, but Lakeshore coach Craig Jones’ squad has yet to defeat Fontainebleau in The Dawg Pound.
“It’s always fun,” Jones said of the rivalry. “I think one of the best things we ever did was move this game to week one. It used to be week two. Moving it to the season opener gives you that little something extra in terms of a light of the end of the tunnel of the off-season and pre season. You have something to look forward to. There is a healthy respect for both programs and the games have been hard fought.”
Both squads come into the matchup Friday night coming off of losses in the jamboree a week ago. Fontainebleau lost to Live Oak 14-0 and Lakeshore dropped a 22-15 decision to Slidell.
“One of the things we have been harping on the last couple of weeks is to be week four ready,” Blocker said. “That’s what we are looking to try and achieve. Realistically can that happen? We will find out. I don’t think putting the pressure on a team that returns some experienced players is that too high of a bar.
“There were some good things we took coming out of the jamboree. Our defense played really well against a stout Live Oak offensive attack. The offense handled some adversity, particularly early well. They settled down and did some positive things in the running game.”
While they have yet to name a starting quarterback for the season opener between sophomore Joshua Bailey and junior Dwayne Bernard, the one constant for the Bulldogs is in the backfield. Sophomore Iverson Celestine is coming off of an impressive freshman campaign that saw him rush for 1,053 yards on 204 carries and seven touchdowns.
“For us to beat Lakeshore we are going to have to control the ball and control the clock,” Blocker said. “On both sides of the ball.”
After going 14-1 last season and reaching the Class 4A state championship game, the Titans will have a new starter under center. Parker Orvin replaces reigning Class 4A Offensive MVP and current Southeastern Louisiana Lion Chris Penton at quarterback for the Titans.
Orvin won’t be lacking for experience however, as he has made two career starts under center for the Titans.
“I think when you have so many new starters in key positions you hope to see an improvement earlier than you expect,” Jones said. “When you have inexperienced guys and you have to get them as many reps as possible they tend to grow quicker.
“I expect us to be better than we were in the jamboree against a quality Slidell squad. It’s a mindset change for many guys who have to realize that they are the guy now at their position. Have yourself not only physically prepared to play, but mentally prepared.”