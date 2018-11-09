The old saying goes "Mistakes happen."
For Lusher Charter on Friday night, mistakes happened. And happened. And happened. And happened ... well you get the idea.
Hannan continued its magical season, using a stifling defense to capitalize on six turnovers as the Hawks beat the Lions 37-0 in the first round of the Division II state playoffs.
The Hawks will host De La Salle in the second round next week, a team Hannan lost to last season in the playoffs.
Hannan (11-0) took advantage of less-than-ideal field conditions, forcing 13 fumbles and recovering six. Two of the six recoveries were returned for touchdowns.
Hannan coach Scott Wattigny said he was proud of the way the team played despite the muddy field conditions.
"I thought our guys handled it really well," he said. "I am proud of our guys. They deserved this, and we are looking forward to the next opportunity, which will be a big one for us."
The Hawks scored all they needed in the first quarter. After an interception by starting quarterback Brantley Taylor on Hannan's first play from scrimmage, the Hawks forced a three-and-out and a Lusher punt.
Hannan running back Brendan David got the call on the first two plays from scrimmage, breaking the second one for a 62-yard touchdown run to give the Hawks a 6-0 lead.
On Lusher's first play after the kickoff, quarterback Arnold Little fumbled at his own 30-yard line, and Hannan linebacker Wyatt Cofffey picked up the loose ball and rumbled in for the score, putting the Hawks up 12-0.
Lusher (3-8) lost fumbles on its next two drives, with Hannan taking advantage of the second miscue, driving 64 yards in seven plays, capping the drive with a 1-yard TD run by David to make it 18-0.
The Hawks finished off the big first quarter on Lusher's next offensive play when Lions running back Miles Stewart fumbled at the 20-yard line and defensive tackle Frederick Rabensteiner scooped up the ball and ran it in for another TD.
After trying two fake extra points and a 2-point conversion run that all failed early, the Hawks attempted a point-after kick, but it was blocked, leaving the score at 24-0 at the end of the first period.
Wattigny was especially pleased with his defense.
"There's nothing cooler than being a defensive player and scoring a touchdown," he said. "I know they are going to remember this foor the rest of their lives."
The Hawks forced another punt on the Lions next possession, and Victor Harvey kicked the first of his two field goals — this one from 20 yards away — to put Hannan up 27-0. Harvey's second field goal six minutes later from 23 yards out gave Hannan a 30-0 lead.
After Rabensteiner recovered another fumble on Lusher's first possession of the second half, David finished off the scoring with a 5-yard TD run with 8:11 left in the third quarter.
Rabensteiner said no matter the conditions, he and the defense had to step up and play well.
"This defense was prepared for anything — good or bad weather," he said. "We we were prepared to come out and give it our best and give it our all."
The muddy conditions were a welcome sight for Rabensteiner.
"This is the first game I have played like this and I am all muddy, but it was a fun game," he said.
Lusher finished the game with minus-24 yards to Hannan's 194. The Hawks had 165 yards rushing, while Lusher had minus-41 rushing.
David had 134 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns. Lusher had no bright spots on offense, as just three of its 35 offensive snaps went for 10 or more yards.
Now Hannan gets De La Salle, which topped Vandebilt Catholic 42-7 on Friday night. De La Salle routed Hannan 52-14 in the second round of the playoffs last season, something the Hawks are ready to see reversed next week.
"We are looking forward to it," Wattigny said.. "I told out guys all week that we had a chance at a second chance. They put it on us last year so we are looking forward to this opportunity."
Rabensteiner agreed.
"In life you don't get many second chances," he said. "I glad to see that our offense and defense pulled together tonight so that we have a second chance (at De La Salle)."