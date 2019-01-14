Behind a hat trick and an assist from seventh-grader Lainey Connell, the Christ Episcopal girls’ soccer team easily defeated St. Martin’s Episcopal 8-0 in a non-district match at home.
Improving to 10-0-1 on the season, Christ Episcopal, who is ranked fifth in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Division IV power rankings despite not having a single senior on the roster, bounced back impressively from a 1-1 tie against Pope John Paul II in their previous match.
The Wildcats played “iron ball” for much of the match, clanking shots off the cross bar and posts, before settling down with Connell banging home her first goal in the 21st minute, which helped open a scoring barrage.
Christ Episcopal relentlessly peppered St. Martin’s Episcopal keeper Prudence Dudley, who registered 24 saves on numerous close-range shots to keep the match from being a bigger runaway.
Following Connell’s opening goal, the Wildcats found the mark two more times in a five-minute span. Seventh-grader Natalie Devraj netted a goal, her first of two, assisted by Katelin Schneider. Eighth-grader Veta Kinchen made it 3-0 assisted by Connell in the 27th minute.
Connell credited her teammates as a big reason for her three goals.
“It had a lot to do with movement of the ball by my teammates,” she said. “I guess I just got lucky on a couple shots. I think it’s important (to continue to play well) considering we are such a small school, starting to make a name for ourselves only in our second year in the LHSAA. Being unbeaten is pretty awesome.”
Connell tallied her second goal 18 minutes into the second half making it 4-0. Junior captain Alyssa Acosta took a corner kick, finding Devraj, who finished her second goal for a 5-0 margin.
Seventh-grader Mia Encinia, who plays with non-stop motion, did an excellent job finding teammates. Encinia had tough-luck bouncing several shots off the crossbar and posts, but her persistence paid off finding the back of the net, finishing her own rebound shot for a 6-0 advantage.
“We played with lots of energy,” Encinia said. “We all started from the back coming forward playing great balls all working hard as a team. It’s amazing that we can all do multiple things for the team.”
Caroline Lagarde tallied making it 7-0 assisted by Schneider and Connell capped off her hat trick, closing out the match.
Wildcats coach Greg Carnovale said he’s extremely proud of his team.
“They are very talented and it’s about the way they treat each other as equals,” he said. “It is a unique and special group. They are small but fight and scratch and play with class.”