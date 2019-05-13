Following the departure of Anthony Agresta as football coach and athletic director, head girls basketball coach Aaron Agresta and head softball coach Leslie Watts recently announced they were stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.
The coach of the most successful girls basketball program in St. Tammany Parish over the past four seasons, Agresta led the Wolverines to a state championship in 2017 and a trip to the state championship game again this past season.
“When we took over back in 2011 our biggest focus was just trying to get the girls to not quit the team,” he said. “To see the transformation this program has gone through since then has been such a joy and privilege to be part of.
“But I truly believe God wants my family and I to make a move at this time. I am going to get the chance to go back to my old high school and be the head girls basketball coach. It was an extremely hard decision to leave this team, community and school at Northlake Christian. It is simply the right time for a new challenge for me and my family.”
Watts, who led the softball program to its first-ever trip to the state tournament two years ago and a second consecutive trip to the state quarterfinals this past season, believes she is leaving the program is a better place than we she took over.
“I thought we accomplished a lot of my goals during my tenure there,” Watts said. “We started this thing with subpar facilities, which have now been improved drastically. We made it to Sulphur, which I think was one of the major goals for this program. As a whole, we improved drastically from players to teams, and a ton of great parental support and from the administration.”
Clint Willie is expected to replace Watts as the head coach of the Wolverines softball program.
In other Northlake Christian personnel news, Marty Fontenot was named the school’s new athletic director. According to Fontenot, the search to hire replacements for Anthony and Aaron Agresta is still ongoing.