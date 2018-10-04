MANDEVILLE — The high-powered "Air Raid" offense that coach Hutch Gonzales has installed at Mandeville took a back seat Thursday night to a more coventional approach — running the ball.
Mandeville got 138 yards and a touchdown rushing from running back Zahn Diaz as the Skippers topped Northshore 17-7 at Sydney Theriot Stadium.
Coming off a 300-yard-plus game against Ponchatoula last week, Diaz got off to a slow start, rushing for just 17 yards in the first half, but he turned it up after the intermission.
Diaz had a 30-yard run on the Skippers' first drive of the third quarter on a drive that ended with a 20-yard field goal from Caden Costa.
After Mandeville's defense forced a three-and-out, Diaz took a handoff on the second play and broke for a 15-yard gain. On his way to the ground, Diaz spun on top of a Northshore defender and popped up, heading to the end zone.
The entire Northshore defense stopping, but the officials never blew a whistle and Diaz completed a 51-yard run for the score, putting Mandeville up 17-0.
Northshore tried to make a game of it, ending the shutout with 6:53 left on Dwayne Jones Jr.'s 4-yard touchdown run.
But Mandeville ran nearly all of the remaining time off the clock on a 11-play drive that featured — who else? — Diaz, as he ran the ball on five of the 11 plays to seal the win.
The first half was played quickly, as neither team could get a lot going on offense. The only score came in the first quarter after Northshore fumbled the ball away at its own 25-yard line.
Mandeville quickly took advantage, as Dereje Gaspard hit a wide-open Desmond Sams on the first play to give the Skippers a 7-0 lead.
There were only two penalties in the first half, one by each team. Both teams lost a fumble, but Northshore could not convert on its recovery. Quarterback Michael Benedict threw for only 1 yard in the first half as the Panthers garnered just 83 total yards.
Mandeville had 123 yards offense in the half and spread it around, getting 58 on the ground and 65 through the air.
Benidict finished with just 42 yards passing, and the Panthers had just 159 yards of offense. Jones Jr. led the way on the ground for Northshore with 55 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.
Mandeville (2-3, 2-1 District 6-5A) hits the road to face a tough Slidell squad next week while Northshore (2-4, 0-3) returns home to face Hammond.