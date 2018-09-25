A lot has changed since Pope John Paul II and Chapelle faced each other in the Catholic League tournament Sept. 14.
The Jaguars lost star player Ansley Tullis, who is sidelined indefinitely because of a shoulder injury, and the Chipmunks found their communication.
As a result, Chapelle, which lost to Pope, 25-21, 21-17, in the tournament, rebounded with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 victory Tuesday night at Chapelle.
“My girls came out ready to play,” Chipmunks coach Anne Marie Stelly said. “We’ve been practicing really hard on our imperfections and we found a groove.
“We weren’t ready to play when we faced them in the Catholic League tournament. We showed up today with high intensity and we took care of business.”
Chapelle led 10-9 in the first set before scoring 12 of the next 13 points as Hannah Volpi had three consecutive kills and Brenna Macaluso had two.
Rachel Hartmann had three of her game-high 25 kills in succession, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Chapelle from winning the set.
The Chipmunks had an easier time in the second set, opening a 7-3 lead and leading by as many as 13 points.
In the third set they opened a 20-10 lead, but Pope scored six straight points before Chapelle scored five of the last six points, finishing the match on Macaluso’s kill.
“We all took care of our jobs,” Macaluso said. “I think we finally did a much better job of communicating. When you communicate the way we did you don’t chase after balls you don’t have to. You can do a better job of covering the whole court. We’re doing a good job. I think we’re finally playing to our full potential.”
Volpi had team-highs of 11 kills, 17 digs and two aces, Meagan Scuderi matched her 17 digs and Rebecca LaCour had a game-high 34 assists.
The Chipmunks (22-4) play at Archbishop Hannan on Monday. The Jaguars (12-3) host Mandeville on Thursday.
“We’re not the same team right now,” Pope coach Danny Tullis said. “We’re struggling offensively and we were playing what I think is one of the best defensive teams in the state. When that’s the case it’s not good for you.
“This is probably one of the toughest teams for us to play right now because they’re so good defensively. We’re playing a bunch of eighth graders and they’re doing what they’re capable of, but we’re not very big.”
Pope John Paul II 18 12 17
Chapelle 25 25 25
PJP II leaders: Rachel Hartmann (25 kills, 7 blocks), Kendall Battistella (23 digs), Karli Bayhi (17 assists).
Chapelle leaders: Hanna Volpi (11 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces), Meagan Scuderi (17 digs), Rebecca LaCour (34 assists), Brenna Macaluso (3 blocks), Brooke Melerine (2 aces).