Warren Easton guard Cabria Lewis made a three-point play with less than four minutes left, stopping a surge by Salmen, and the Eagles went on to a 67-58 nondistrict girls basketball victory Thursday at Easton.
Easton (26-5), the defending Class 4A champion and ranked No. 2 in the LHSAA, beat No. 8-ranked Salmen (21-6) for the second time this season. The teams had also met in the Sugar Bowl tournament.
Lewis had a game-high 19 points and Casey Harris 18 to lead the Eagles. Skylar Davis scored 11.
“Casey is our leading scorer, and Cabria defers to her,” Easton coach Darius Mimms. “But I told her (Wednesday) at practice, for us to get where we want to go, you've got to take us there.”
Easton, which led 37-17 with 36.7 seconds left in the second quarter, saw Salmen whittle the lead to 56-51 by 3:39 of the fourth. That's when Lewis posted low, scored and was fouled. She made the free throw, pushing the Eagles' lead to 59-51. After the Eagles' pressing defense forced a backcourt violation, Breanna Sutton drove for a basket and a 10-point lead.
“I told them at halftime that Salmen is a scrappy little team and that they were going to make a run, so be ready,” Mimms said. “But we were able to keep our poise and remain in control, and that was the difference.”
With its press creating a fast tempo, Easton got off to a blistering start and led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter. Then, Lewis (eight) and Harris (seven) combined for 15 of the Eagles' 17 second-quarter points as they took a 37-19 lead at halftime.
“My players saw this as a big game and they were just too excited at the beginning,” Spartans coach Panos Bountovinas said. “We weren't playing as a team, and we were missing layups.
“I told them at halftime to just settle down, and we got back to playing like we normally do.”
However, Salmen trimmed the margin to 46-34 by the end of the third quarter behind sophomore point guard Skyler Christmas, who had two 3-pointers among her eight points in the quarter, and guard Ashanti Eden with five.
Forward Jaylynn Huderson, a Southeastern Louisianasignee, sank a 3 to start the fourth, and Eden had back-to-back drives to bring Salmen to 48-41 at the 6:41 mark. However, Easton's Tianna Williams sank a free throw then a 3-pointer to get the Eagles back in control.