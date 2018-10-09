It didn’t start great for Belle Chase. Heck, it almost didn’t start at all for anyone. But eventually, the Cardinals got it going and got the win.
Belle Chasse came from behind to defeat the Academy of Our Lady 16-25, 25-9, 25-13, 25-21 Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (18-12) had some issues early on but got it going after the first set was delayed nearly two hours because the LHSAA forgot to schedule officials.
That caused a discussion about whether to postpone the game or wait for the referees to show up. Ultimately, the officials did.
“Tonight was a crazy night,” Belle Chasse coach Stephanie Andrews. “We showed up and we had no officials here at all. We were lucky that we got officials to come.
"Once we got started there were some interesting calls, we’ll say, in that first match. I think that threw a lot of my girls off. My libero didn’t start the first game, which also kind of threw us off. Overall, I thought my hitters were swinging, we started passing better as the game went on and eventually we were able to make some plays.”
The Cardinals were led by Nia St. Cyr with 23 kills and seven blocks, while Valerie Vujonich added 14 kills and 10 blocks. Bela Dekovic's 19 digs led Belle Chasse, while Bretten Gerdes added 16. The Cardinals' Kelsey Johnson had a team-high three aces, while Emily Clark led Belle Chasse with 46 assists.
The Penguins (16-8) managed to get things going well in the first and fourth sets, jumping out to big leads. However, that success couldn’t be maintained throughout the match.
“We’re going to get back to the drawing board and continue to work hard,” AOL coach Don Landry said. “It’s obvious that we have a few little things that we have to clean up. Once we do that, I think everything else will start taking care of itself.
"Obviously, Belle Chase is a pretty good team. Our blocking was a little skeptical. We did an inadequate job with that. Hitting was pretty consistent, I felt comfortable with that, so it’s just some little things that we need to work on.”
Academy of Our Lady climbed out to a 4-0 lead in the first match before trading off points to a 15-10 lead. The Penguins then scored four in a row before winning the set 25-16.
The second set started with the Penguins getting the first point, but it would be their only lead of the set as the Cardinals got things going to utterly dominate them, winning 25-9.
The Cardinals and Penguins started off trading leads in the third set, battling to a 5-5 tie before Belle Chase reeled off 12 consecutive points. The Cardinals ultimately prevailed 25-13 in the set.
The Penguins got off to as hot a start as any in the fourth as they jumped out to a 7-2 lead before Andrews called a timeout. The Cardinals got it rolling, scoring six of the next eight before Landry called a timeout himself, clinging to a 9-8 lead. Belle Chase pulled ahead 14-11 and ended up taking the match 25-21.