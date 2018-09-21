John Curtis 45, Brother Martin 16 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium Friday night had been concluded for only a few minutes when Curtis coach J.T. Curtis and his linchpin of a quarterback, Collin Guggenheim, decided to set the record straight.
“People don’t think we can throw the football, but we can throw the ball,’’ Curtis said after watching Guggenheim pass for 164 yards and two long, early touchdowns to wide receiver Joel Taylor that set the tone for the two-time reigning Catholic League champions to open defense of their titles by recording their 14th straight District 9-5A victory.
“Tonight we were able to do so and that really was the difference in the ballgame.’’
Guggenheim completed 7 of 11 passes without being intercepted while finding Taylor for second-quarter touchdowns covering 39 and 54 yards which ignited a 24-0 run that helped the Patriots overcome an early 3-0 deficit and protect their No. 1 ranking in the Class 5A state poll and the New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior also rushed for touchdowns of 35 and 2 yards while totaling 69 yards on the ground on eight attempts with a two-point conversion run. Guggenheim in total accounted for 233 of Curtis’ 419 yards.
“We don’t throw the ball 30 times a game, but we’re capable of it,’’ Curtis said. “I guarantee you that we work on throwing the ball as much as anybody.’’
“Yes, we don’t get credit for being able to throw the ball, but that’s just the tradition that we’ve built,’’ Guggenheim said following his second straight start and third appearance in four games after sitting out a season-opening win against Landry-Walker due to a foot injury.
“We’re known as a split back veer team. But we’re building. We’ve got a bunch of good players that we’re building up our passing game. I think the big thing is the speed. We’re the fastest we’ve been in a long time.’’
Curtis (4-0, 1-0) actually punted on its first three possessions before Guggenheim and Taylor loosened Martin’s defense and the Patriots veer got rolling toward a 255-yard rushing effort that included touchdown runs of 5 and 39 yards by running backs Choncee Crum and August Berry.
Guggenheim’s 69 yards paced Curtis’ rushing attack that also featured Shane Goins and Corey Wren running for 58 and 47 yards on eight and nine carries respectively. Taylor’s scoring catches gave him two receptions totaling 93 yards.
Brother Martin (2-2, 0-1) was held in check by a Curtis defense that surrendered only 48 yards on the ground and 175 total.
Wide receiver L.J. Gilyot returned a kickoff 95 yards for Martin’s first touchdown five minutes into the third quarter and then another 67 yards to set up a 31-yard possession that ended with Jaylon Spears’ 13-yard scoring run later in the period.
Martin’s second touchdown trimmed Curtis’ advantage to 31-16 with 1:25 remaining in the third, but Guggenheim then directed a 46-yard scoring drive which he ended with his 2-yard quarterback sneak.
Crusaders quarterback Drew Martin was harassed into a 9-for-20, 127-yard passing effort that included two interceptions recorded by Curtis defensive back Dante Thomas and linebacker Jashaun Williams.
“This is our fourth year in the League,’’ said Guggenheim, the District 9-5A Offensive Most Valuable Player as a sophomore, who is in his third season as a starter. “Playing at such a high level, it makes winning so much more important. And that’s what we strive to do is win, win in district and win in state.’’
JOHN CURTIS 45, BROTHER MARTIN 16
Brother Martin 3 0 13 0 -- 16
John Curtis 0 16 15 14 -- 45
BM JC
First downs 14 15
Rushing 48 220
Passing 127 164
Total offense 175 384
Passes 9-20-2 7-11-0
Penalties 7-64 9-112
Punts 3-29.0 4-35.0
Fumbles/lost 3-1 0-0
SCORING:
BM: Jack Landry 31 field goal.
JC: Joel Taylor 39 pass from Collin Guggenheim (Kick failed).
JC: Joel Taylor 54 pass from Collin Guggenheim (Austin McCready kick).
JC: Austin McCready 32 field goal.
JC: Choncee Crun 5 run (Collin Guggenheim run).
BM: L.J. Gilyot 95 kickoff return (Jack Landry kick).
JC: Collin Guggenheim 35 run (Austin McCready kick).
BM: Jaylon Spears 13 run (Kick blocked).
JC: Collin Guggenheim 2 run (Austin McCready kick).
JC: August Berry 39 run (Austin McCready kick).