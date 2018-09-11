Going on the road and picking up a victory in the New Orleans area volleyball scene is an accomplishment no matter who the opponent is.
Academy of the Sacred Heart did just that Tuesday night in Covington, defeating St. Scholastica 25-23, 17-25, 25-20 and 25-16 to get back above the .500 mark at 4-3.
May Manning led the way for Sacred Heart with nine kills, and Bailey Axelrad had 17 digs. Sophomore Elizabeth Maniscalco had 28 assists.
Sophomore Madison Meyers led the way for St. Scholastica with 16 kills, and senior Olivia Vogt had eight digs. Sophomore setter Ashtyn Ledoux finished with a game high 42 assists, and Raleigh Quinlan had six blocks.
The second-ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Small Schools volleyball poll, Sacred Heart built a 17-12 advantage early in the first game before the Doves (3-2) went on a 5-0 run to tie the opening game at 17. The deficit for the Cardinals grew to 23-20 before Sacred Heart finished the first game with a pivotal 5-0 run to capture the opening game of the match.
St. Scholastica broke out to another big lead in Game 2, holding at one point an impressive 18-11 advantage. Sacred Heart got as close as 19-15 before the Doves scored six of the final eight points of the game to tie the match 1-1.
In the all-important Game 3, the Cardinals again fell behind early 13-10 before tying the match at 18. Five quick points gave Sacred Heart a 23-18 advantage on its way to a 2-1 lead in the match.
The Cardinals put the Doves away for good in Game 4, leading for a majority of game four on its way to the win.
“We knew coming across the lake was not going to be easy,” Sacred Heart coach Ashley Ruckert said. “SSA is a strong program that tested our defense with various shots that we have not seen so far. It was a good effort, and it was cool to be part of the 9-11 ceremony and honoring first responders and our military.”
The Cardinals return home Wednesday to take on De La Salle, while SSA returns to action this weekend in the Catholic League Tournament at Ursuline Academy.
Note
The match served as “Military and First Responders Appreciation Night” as St. Scholastica honored first responders and military members throughout the Covington area.