SULPHUR — Swimming titles are nothing new for either the Newman or E.D. White boys teams. Though their methods were different, their accomplishments were equally impressive at the LHSAA Swim meet Thursday.
The Cardinals of Division III could have been comfortable with rebuilding a young team that featured less than 10 qualifiers. Instead they won the Division III title with 280 points, edging Lusher Charter by seven points at the SPAR Aquatic Center.
Newman had more competitors and firepower and it showed. The Greenies scored 385 points to finish 132 points ahead of the next closest team, Shreveport’s Calvary Baptist. University High (Division III) and Ascension Episcopal (Division IV) were the girls champions. The EDW and Newman girls were runner-up finishers.
Two sophomores took top individual honors for the winning teams. E.D. White’s Jacques Rathle set Division III records in the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 52.37 seconds and in the 100 breaststroke and was voted the Outstanding Boys Performer for Division III.
Newman's Pierce Thionville won the 500 freestyle in 4:42.22 and came back moments later to win the 100 backstroke in 52.29 in Division IV.
E.D. White overcame the disqualification of a top-seeded relay in Wednesday’s preliminary heats to net its win.
“I think the shake-up we had with losing that relay at the end of yesterday’s session was more motivational than anything else for them,” E.D. White assistant coach Brent Labat said. “They were a little upset afterwards. We talked last night, and I think that was push they needed to do what they did.”
Newman coach Kristi Rigterink was proud of her teams and noted the contributions of upper and underclassmen.
“It was a big day. … we had a lot of seniors and this is my fourth year with them,” Rigterink said. “On the boys side, we’ve got some youngsters and everyone really competed well. We were determined to make Ascension Episcopal (champion with 278 points) earn it. We got to within 11.”
Rathle was pleased with his swim, but also lauded the Cardinals' team effort.
“Yesterday was all right, but I thought today we really pulled together and secured the trophy,” Rathle said. “Obviously, we could not swim one of our relays, but on the first relay (200 medley) we swam well. It was a great start.”
Thionville praised Rigterink.
“I have to give credit to coach Kristi and how she prepares all of us for big meets like this one,” Thionville said. “I think we all did a very good job today. I was having a lot of fun, until that 500 because it was tough to come back maybe 20 minutes later for the backstroke, even though I was pleased with it (backstroke).”
Parkview Baptist’s Jolee Liles was the voted Outstanding Girls Performer for Division III after setting three records, two of which came on splits from other events. Division IV Outstanding Performer Jillian Barczyk won two events and broke a 27-year-old record set by Olympian Ashley Tappin in the 200 freestyle.